Turn your Android phone into a PS5 controller with this cool accessory

Devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally are great for PC fans who want to play anywhere, but PlayStation users can feel left out. Luckily, whether you’re a PS5 fan or a mobile gaming lover, the new Backbone One PlayStation Edition for Android might just be right up your street.

The only such controller recognised as a Dualsense by the PS remote app, the Backbone One lets you play both PS4 and PS5 games on your Android phone from anywhere, all you need is an internet connection. You won’t even have to relearn any controls as the design, which looks like a Dualsense 5 wireless controller, features the familiar glyphs, X, square, circle and triangle.

(Image credit: Backbone)

If you’ve got one of the best gaming phones and you’re looking to get away from fiddly touchscreen controls, then the Backbone One offers great tactile inputs for your favourite controller-supported mobile games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Diablo Immortal. Certainly aiming in first-person shooters in particular can be very cumbersome on a phone. iPhone users don’t need to miss out either with the Backbone One PlayStation Edition for iOS released last year.

Obviously, phones with bigger screens (like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra) will shine on the Backbone but by locking gameplay into landscape mode you’ll make the most of your device’s display real estate As the controller attaches to the outside of the phone you won’t even have to worry about obstructing the screen.

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition for Android is available now for £99.99