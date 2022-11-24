All I want for Black Friday are these cheap Adidas deals

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I already bought a pair of Crocs; it's time to do my Adidas shopping this Black Friday. Lucky me, the Germany-based sports brand is having a blowout sale, with many shoes, clothing and accessories now selling for way less than usual. Being the sneakerhead I am, I'm mainly eyeballing shoes in the Adidas Black Friday Sale (opens in new tab), but there are other interesting deals to choose from, too.

Below is a selection of the best deals I could find. And yes, they are all shoes! Sorry, no sorry; I like shoes. For more offers, check out T3's best Black Friday deals and best fitness deals hubs. We also have a few buying guides you might find helpful, including the best running shoes and the best workout shoes. Both have plenty of Adidas models featured.

My top picks from the Adidas Black Friday Sale

(opens in new tab) Adidas Ozelia Shoes: Was £75 , now £52.50 at Adidas (opens in new tab)

A true 90s throwback, Adidas says the Ozelia feels like you're wearing socks. Well, if they feel half as good as they look, they must be the most comfortable trainers you've ever worn! Save 25% off at Adidas.

(opens in new tab) Adidas Falcon Shoes: Was £85 , now £52 at Adidas (opens in new tab)

Another 90s classic, the Falcon features a bold and distinctively chunky silhouette. The shoes are made of leather and sport multicoloured overlays. The X-shaped Torsion bar adds stability; in case you want to take them out for a spin on the track. Now 40% off at Adidas.

(opens in new tab) Adidas Questar Shoes: Was £75 , now £50.25 at Adidas (opens in new tab)

The Questar looks very similar to the Adidas Adistar with its chunky slab of a midsole and snug-fitting upper. These running shoes are rated very well on the Adidas website (4.8/5, based on over 400 reviews); most people say the size and the width of the shoes are near perfect. They are now also pretty cheap, too.