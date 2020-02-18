Cheap Adobe Creative Cloud deal: save 16% on a Photography Plan monthly sub

Right now (but not for long!) Adobe is offering a great deal on its popular Creative Cloud software subscription.

This Adobe Creative Cloud deal sees the price of its Creative Cloud Photography Plan (20GB) subscription plan drop to just £8.32 a month in the latest Adobe sale. That's a handy 16% saving on a lavish suite of Adobe photography apps, including Photoshop Lightroom, er, Lightroom and… Photoshop on iPad and desktop. Yes, for any creative still using an older version of Creative Suite, Adobe merged Photoshop and Lightroom – which is logical enough – but it keeps them available in their original, classic, separate form as well.

You also get Adobe Spark to create social graphics, videos and web pages; website builder Adobe Portfolio and 20GB of cloud storage – enough for about 4,000 high-res JPEGs.

This Adobe Creative Cloud deal ends on 27 February at 11pm GMT, so you haven't got long to unlock this sizeable discount locked-in for your next 12-months subscription to the service.

What's in the Photography Plan?

Adobe Photoshop Lightroom is a new Adobe app that lets you easily edit, organise, store and share your full-resolution photos anywhere. Compatible with Windows 10 or later or MacOS 10.11 or later.

Lightroom Classic The desktop-focused app for editing and organising your photos.

Adobe Photoshop for desktop The imaging app with advanced editing and compositing features for transforming your photos.

Photoshop for iPad Edit, composite and create beautiful images, graphics and art on your iPad.

Also included: Spark, Portfolio and 20GB of cloud storage.