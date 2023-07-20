Adidas' new running shoe uses midsole 'voids' to turn weight into forward motion

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Adidas just revealed the new Switch FWD running shoes, which are said to convert gravity into forward motion. The new shoes are said to be the expansion of the FWD line, consisting of the Adidas 4DFWD and the second iteration of the shoes, the aptly-named Adidas 4DFWD 2.

The main difference between those and the Switch FWD is the midsole material. Constructed using 'cutting-edge design processes', the new EVA compound midsole features 'intricately designed' voids that collapse and spring forward, converting gravity into forward motion.

Adidas say the soft EVA compound midsole, working in unison with the TPU plate, ensures a stable and cushioned transition through the forefoot and midfoot during the forward motion process.

(Image credit: Adidas)

The shoes have a lightweight engineered mesh upper made with at least 50% recycled materials, offering a supportive and snug fit and featuring strategically positioned mesh windows for better breathability. The Switch FWD uses a Continental rubber outsole, like many other top-performing trainers, such as the recently launched Adidas Adizero Adios 8.

The shoe launches in a white and silver violet colourway with lucid lemon detailing for women and a white and wonder blue colourway for men with lucid lemon accents. The Adidas Switch FWD is priced at €140 (approx. $157/ £121/ AU$ 232) and will be available to buy globally via Adidas and in stores from 20 July 2023.