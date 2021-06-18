Adidas, New Balance and Saucony announce SIX new running shoes in time for Tokyo Olympics 2020

It might be because the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is just around the corner but it seems like running shoes manufacturers are churning out new, innovative trainers what feels like every day nowadays. I'm certainly not complaining, though, as I love looking at and writing about new running shoes. Especially if they are as good as these models from Adidas, New Balance and Saucony.

Most of the shoes announced are road running shoes, road racing shoes, even, apart from Adidas AVANTI, which is a track spike. And although the main focus for Adidas is on the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2, the second iteration of the premium racing shoes, what aroused my curiosity was the ADIZERO PRIME X, an extremely high stack running shoe that incorporates the Adidas' EnergyRod carbon rod system and features a ridiculously high stack foam.

New Balance's new Fuelcell RC Elite v2 is the successor of the coveted FuelCell Elite and these shoes are not only a highly cushioned and carbon fibre-plated but also look rather appealing too. Finally, the Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 is the latest addition to the Endorphin Series with the Pro 2 introduced a couple of weeks back.

Read all about running shoes on T3's best running shoes guide, updated almost every week with new models and reviews. We also have guide dedicated to the best trail running shoes and one to the best workout shoes.

From left to right: AVANTI TRACK SPIKE, ADIZERO PRIME X, ADIZERO BOSTON 10 and ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 (Image credit: Adidas )

Adidas, the German-based sports manufacturer that seems unstoppable right now, announced not one, not two but FOUR new running shoes, three for the road and one for the track.

The main attraction is the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2, an elite racing shoe that features two-layers of re-sculpted LIGHTSTRIKE PRO midsole plus the carbon-infused ENERGYRODS, which are now visible within the midsole. The ENERGYRODS are said to deliver "lightweight stiffness and are designed for a more anatomical driven transition, limiting energy loss."

The re-engineered midsole is combined with an lightweight, partially recycled polyester, CELERMESH 2.0 upper. In addition, a CONTINENTAL rubber outsole has been added to the toe tip to "create a traction zone to support faster acceleration" and a new lightweight heel construction to keep the foot tightly locked in.

(Image credit: adidas)

The ADIZERO BOSTON 10 is the latest addition to Adidas' legendary road running franchise. Basically, the BOSTON 10 is the everyday trainer version of the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2, featuring the same LIGHTSTRIKE PRO combined with a durable LIGHTSTRIKE EVA midsole foam, ENERGYRODS, a soft upper construction and CONTINENTAL rubber outsole, to "support every day long distance training runs with a durable lightweight ride."

(Image credit: adidas)

My favourite of the lot is definitely the ADIZERO PRIME X that has apparently been created as a "boundary-breaking conceptual long distance running shoe." It amplifies the key features of the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 to push the limits of the technology. Sharing the same LIGHTSTRIKE PRO midsole and ENERGYROD technology, stiffening blades, that spring back, have been added within a 50mm heel. I would love to give these a go for sure!

Finally, the AVANTI TRACK SPIKE, set to be worn on the biggest stage this summer over 5,000m and 10,000m. Retaining the ENERGYROD technology, the shoes feature a glass fibre composition. A SLINGLAUNCH HEEL construction has been placed around the back of the shoe, inspired by rock climbing silhouettes, designed to lock in the foot to create a secure and anti-slip fit from the first to the last stride.

The ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 and ADIZERO PRIME X will be available at adidas with early access for Creator Club Members on 16 June 2021 with the global launch from 18 June. ADIZERO BOSTON 10 will be available at adidas.com and select retail partners from 16 June 2021.

(Image credit: New Balance)

The New Balance Fuelcell RC Elite v2 is a highly cushioned, carbon fibre-plated racing shoe redesigned with more underfoot cushioning and a "more dramatic sweep to the carbon plate." The RC Elite v2 features a breathable mesh knit upper, the nitrogen-infused FuelCell midsole with improved high-rebound technology and a lightweight rubber outsole for added traction.

I actually had the chance to try the RC Elite v2's predecessor and I must say, based on that experience, I'm very much looking forward to seeing how the v2 performs.

The New Balance Fuelcell RC Elite v2 is available to buy now at sportsshoes.com for a recommended retail price of £209.99 and will be available to purchase directly from New Balance shortly.

(Image credit: Saucony)

The Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 is back! Well, the Endorphin Speed series is back, the Speed 2 brand new, it's only available to buy since 15 June 2021. It features the PWRRUN PB cushioning and a flexible nylon plate as well as the SPEEDROLL technology that helps you roll easier and the FORMFIT upper which offers "Saucony’s most personalised fit yet". The Endorphin Speed 2 has an 8mm heel drop (35.5mm heel/27.5mm forefoot) and is available buy now at Saucony for a recommended retail price of £155.