Adidas' latest running shoes are super high stack, super fast and super illegal

Adidas made waves last year when they launched the original Adidas Adizero Prime X Strung, featuring an illegally tall stack height and an innovative woven upper. With the second iteration of the shoes, the Herzogenauch-based sports giant is pushing the envelope even harder by adding more foam and not one but two carbon plates.

As most runners know, super trainers are having a moment right now. This type of running shoe takes after elite racing footwear – a.k.a. super shoes – but also furthers the concept. Designed without the constraints of race regulations, super trainers represent what racing shoes would look like if World Athletics hadn't banned all shoes taller than 40 mm stack height and one plate from competitions.

The Adizero Prime X 2 Strung is a fine example of this approach. This race-ready model boasts a stack height of 50mm (0.5 mm taller than the first iteration) and a double carbon-infused plate system. The re-engineered midsole also features three layers of LIGHTSTRIKE PRO foam – more than in any other Adidas running shoe to date.

(Image credit: Adidas)

"Without the confines of the usual rules, we had space to unleash the full creative capabilities of our product design team, meaning we could create a shoe that pushes the limits of what's possible for running footwear," said Coralie Ho-Von, Global Product Manager Running Footwear at Adidas, "The insights we obtained through in-depth athlete testing resulted in a shoe with stability, more spring in the fore- and midfoot and an enhanced fit."

We are most excited to see the dual carbon-infused plate system in action. Adidas is edging away from their Energy Rods system, slowly turning the tension rods into full-blown carbon plates. The launch of the Adidas Adizero Boston 12 was a clear indication of this process, which introduced the Energy Rods 2.0 system, further integrating the separate carbon rods into a more uniform carbon plate.

Other changes include the all-new midsole, between two full-length layers of foam, which is said to help reduce weight and give more spring in the fore- and midfoot. The Strung upper has also been redesigned and now includes a knitted tongue "designed to further enhance the lock-in feel."

The new Adidas Adizero Prime X 2 Strung retails for €300/ $300 (approx £237/ AU$ 463) and will be available to buy globally from 15 September 2023 via Adidas UK, Adidas US, Adidas AU, the adidas app, in stores and selected retailers. Check out T3's roundup of the best running shoes and best trail running shoes you can buy today.