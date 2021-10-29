Achieve your fitness goals with 30% off the Reebok Cross Trainer at Argos in pre Black Friday deal

Adding to your home gym? The Reebok ZJET 460 Bluetooth Cross Trainer is currently on sale with £150 (30%) off at Argos in an early Black Friday sale.

During lockdown, we all found it hard to stay motivated with the gyms being closed. Buying gym equipment for your home will massively increase your motivation, and get you into an effective and enjoyable fitness routine. Lucky for you, Argos have top deals on a range of selected gym equipment to help you get fit for less, like the Reebok ZJET 460 Cross Trainer.

Argos is a great destination for sports and fitness equipment deals , including treadmills, exercise bikes, workout benches, weights and more, all available at Argos at discounted prices.

We predict that there will be lots of Black Friday deals on fitness equipment this year, but saving £150 on the powerful Reebok ZJET 460 Cross Trainer is too good to pass on. To shop now, click the link above or for more information on why this cross trainer will improve your fitness regime, we’ve highlighted it’s best features below.

Image Reebok ZJET 460 Bluetooth Cross Trainer | Was: £499.99 | Now: £349.99 | Saving: £150

The Reebok ZJET 460 Bluetooth Cross Trainer gives you a challenging and varied workout every time you use it. With 8 user programmes and LCD screen, this machine helps you track your workout and keep on top of your goals. View Deal

Why you should buy the Reebok ZJET 460 Bluetooth Cross Trainer

While there’s plenty of fitness equipment available at your local gym, it’s best to find gym machines and workouts that are tailored to you, which is why you should invest in your own. The Reebok ZJET 460 Cross Trainer has 24 resistance levels and 19 programmes, so you can choose the power and workouts that work best for you.

This cross trainer has a 9kg flywheel, 15 inch stride length and a built in electronic resistance system and hand grip pulse sensor. The 5.5 LCD display screen shows you your key data, including speed, time, distance, heart rate, pulse, calories and RPM. The screen also allows you to plan routes via Google Maps which is then simulated on the display.

Up your fitness game with the Reebok ZJET 460 Bluetooth Cross Trainer and save £150 at Argos today.