A surprise Nothing Phone has launched – the Nothing Phone (2a) SE

Quick Summary The popular Nothing Phone (2a) smartphone has been launched in a special edition. That makes use of a host of colour, in stark contrast to other Nothing devices.

In the last few years, the fight to be crowned the best Android phone on the market has been more intense than ever. A wide range of different brands have come to market, offering different takes on the form to pry you away from your hard earned cash.

One of the most exciting brands to come about in that time is Nothing. Founded by ex-OnePlus man, Carl Pei, the brand fuses affordability with sleek design to offer a compelling package for most users.

Their Nothing Phone (2) and Nothing Phone (2a) have both been acclaimed by users and reviewers alike. Now, the brand has unveiled a special edition of their Phone (2a).

It's the first Nothing product to utilise more than one colour its design. Normally, we see red used as an accent colour, while the recent Nothing Ear (a) utilised a yellow hue. Here, all three primary colours – red, blue and yellow – are used as part of the design.

That sits on a white base, with the snaking accent design coloured in grey. The same green hue is mirrored around the camera bump and in the corners.

Inside, you'll find all the same goodness which made the original model such a hit. A MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor powers things, with a 5,000mAh battery ensuring you can get through a full day of use.

You'll also get instant access to the vast array of updates which have arrived on the device since the original launched. That includes fine tuning of the camera system and an industry first ChatGPT integration when paired with a pair of the brands wireless earbuds.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at £349 for a model with the 12GB+256GB configuration, this special edition model offers further proof that the Nothing Phone (2a) is one of the best cheap phones on the market. Users can pick up the limited edition model right now online, while a special first come, first served drop will also take place at the Nothing Store in Soho on Saturday 1st of June.