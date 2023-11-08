A cheap Samsung Galaxy flip phone could arrive next year

If you've been paying attention to trends in tech for the last few years, you'll know that foldable phones are all the rage. These handy little devices allow users to enjoy a full screen experience, which then folds into a smaller size for compact travel.

But it hasn't all been plain sailing. Look, there's no getting around the fact that these devices are pricey. Flip phones – like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 – tend to circle the £1,000 mark, while book style foldable devices – like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 – tend to run £1,500 and up.

That's a lot – particularly when manufacturers are still ironing out some of the issues with the format. And while they've seen a good degree of uptake from the market, there is still an air of trepidation about many potential users.

Samsung might have a solution, though. That's because new rumours have emerged about a more affordable flip phone from the brand. That comes from TrendForce, a market research company who specialise in the tech industry.

It comes as part of a detailed report which ponders whether or not foldable devices could save the wider phone industry from declining sales. It reads, "Next year, Huawei and Samsung plan to introduce more competitively priced foldable phones."

While the prospect of an affordable Huawei device is cool, it's the Samsung unit which is going to have users salivating. The Korean brand has been considered the best in the business for foldable handsets for years, having refined their hardware and software to make for the best possible devices.

Putting some of that R&D into a more cost-effective device could completely reinvigorate the industry. At the right price, more and more users could be tempted to give a foldable phone a try, acting as a catalyst for adoption.

Still, it's not worth getting our hopes up just yet. A 2024 release date is very nearby, and there has been a distinct lack of leaks or rumours about the device. That would be very unusual.

We'll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled in the coming months. Because one thing is certain – if there is a cheaper Samsung flip phone coming out, you'll have to get in line behind me to get your hands on one.