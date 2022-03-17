8 green dialled watches for St. Patrick's Day

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What's the craic? It’s that time of year when heavy drinkers around the world get together to celebrate the life of St. Patrick – the patron saint of Ireland. So, if you haven't already, put on some green clothes, an oversized Guinness Pint Tophat, a fake ginger beard, and dive into our selection of the best green watches you can buy. Check them out below!

(Image credit: Rolex)

1. Rolex Oyster Perpetual 36

When Rolex updated the Oyster Perpetuals in 2020 with bright coloured dials, it quickly became one of my favourite watches – I think it could be the best Rolex out there. Its a design classic.

The Oyster Perpetual 36 is equipped with calibre 3230, a movement entirely developed and manufactured by Rolex. This self-winding mechanical movement offers improvements in precision, power reserve, resistance to shocks and magnetic fields, convenience and reliability.

(Image credit: Tudor)

2. Tudor Black Bay Fifty Eight 18K

Tudor introduced this bold new version of the Black Bay Fifty-Eight at Watches and Wonders 2021. It's crafted in 18ct yellow gold with an open case back, both of which were firsts in Tudor's dive range. The 39mm case features a matt satin finish, and the dial a stunning matt "golden-green" tone. The dial is finished with applied hour markers in 18 ct yellow gold. Inside the gold case is the Manufacture Calibre MT5400, certified by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC) with a hairspring in silicon and a 70-hour power reserve.

(Image credit: Grand Seiko)

3. Grand Seiko Elegance WOS Exclusive Toge Special Edition

Grand Seiko and Watches of Switzerland teamed up to create this stunning Toge Special Edition. The watch’s standout features are its British Racing Green colourway and Grand Seiko’s signature Mount Iwate dial. Measuring a fairly compact 39.5mm across the face, the timepiece gets its name from Tōgè, which is a type of Japanese mountain pass – basically the sort of place you’d take a classic British sports car on a quiet day.

Made from stainless steel, the case features a crescent moon-shaped profile thanks to a set of Zaratsu polished lugs. Powered by a Caliber 9S66 mechanical GMT movement with 35 jewels, the watch has 72 hours of power reserve.

(Image credit: Breitling)

4. Breitling Premier B09 Chronograph 40

Paying homage to three generations of inventors – Léon, Gaston & Willy Breitling – the Premier Chronograph embodies Breitling’s legacy of inventing the modern Chronograph. Featuring rectangular chronograph pushers, bi-compax chronograph look and Arabic numerals, the heritage-revived Premier chronograph display a variety of elegant design details such as grooves on the case-sides, open sapphire casebacks and vintage-inspired hands. I love the stainless steel model with a pistachio green dial and brown alligator strap. The Chronograph is powered by the manually wound COSC-certified Breitling Manufacture Caliber B09.

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

5. Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Small Seconds Green

In homage to the model's glorious past, the Reverso Tribute Small Seconds revives the codes of the first Reversos born in the thirties and their sumptuous coloured dials. This new interpretation with a customizable reverse features a deeply intense green dial, that shimmers with vibrant reflections under the light.

(Image credit: Timex)

6. Timex Giorgio Galli S1 Automatic 38mm

Okay, how about something a little more affordable? The Timex Giorgio Galli S1 Automatic 38mm is the most “Timex” Timex ever made, with an elegant 'Inverness Green' dial housed in a 38mm case. The watch ships with a high-durability strap in soft synthetic rubber that features an exclusive riveted strap-keeper design.

(Image credit: Patek Philippe)

7. PATEK PHILIPPE NAUTILUS 5711/1A-014

Following the announcement that 2021 would be the last production year of the stainless steel model Ref. 5711/1A, Patek Philippe announced a totally new olive green sunburst dial for this icon of casual elegance. This new dial will also be available in a version featuring a bezel set with baguette diamonds.

(Image credit: Cartier)

8. Cartier Tank Must

Taking things back to the 80s, the Tank Must looks great with its monochromatic green colourway, minimalist dial with no Roman numerals, and a fully chromatic look with matching straps.

