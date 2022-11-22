Best Black Friday yoga deals from Sweaty Betty, Alo Yoga & Lululemon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This week, the best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) are kicking off, with all kinds of retailers and brands slashing prices on their most popular products. If you’re a big fan of yoga or want to get into it, then you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve found the 7 best yoga deals to shop in the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab).

Yoga is a unique experience for each individual, but having the right clothing and equipment can make or break your practice. Whether you’re an expert yogi or a complete beginner, it’s important to have yoga essentials in your arsenal, like the best yoga pants (opens in new tab) and the best yoga towels (opens in new tab) to ensure you’re flowing through the moves correctly.

Before we get into our favourite yoga deals, we’ve rounded up the best retailer sales you should look at to find the best prices on yoga clothes and equipment.

Starting off strong, there’s the Sweaty Betty Black Friday sale (opens in new tab). Right now, Sweaty Betty is offering 25% off everything site and storewide with the code SBSAVE. Not only does this include yoga leggings and sports bras, but you can also find yoga mats, stretch straps and comfy hoodies for after your session.

Next up, the Alo Yoga Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) is the best we’ve seen this year, with up to 30% off sitewide, in addition to up to 70% off in the clearance. Alo Yoga makes some of the best yoga mats (opens in new tab) and the best yoga blocks (opens in new tab), so check out their Black Friday sale for cheap prices on yoga equipment.

For yoga apparel, the Lululemon Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) has just launched with huge savings on sportswear and accessories, and the Gymshark Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) has up to 60% off, including leggings, sports bras and yoga mats.

To help you improve your yoga practice, keep reading for the best yoga deals from the Black Friday sales.

(opens in new tab) Super Soft 7/8 Yoga Leggings: £90 , £67.50 at Sweaty Betty (opens in new tab)

Get 25% off the Super Soft 7/8 Yoga Leggings in the Sweaty Betty Black Friday sale. Available in multiple colours and patterns, these yoga leggings are made from breathable and sweat-wicking fabric that’s supportive, 90% squat proof and flattering on the body.

(opens in new tab) Elevate Asymmetric Tank: £35 , £21 at Gymshark (opens in new tab)

With up to 60% off in the Gymshark Black Friday sale, there’s cheap prices on clothing for every activity, including yoga. The Elevate Asymmetric Tank is lightweight, supportive and stretchy, and is recommended specifically for hot yoga classes… and it’s now only £21.

(opens in new tab) Super Soft Flare Yoga Trousers: £90 , £67.50 at Sweaty Betty (opens in new tab)

The Super Soft Flare Yoga Trousers are now 25% off at Sweaty Betty. Perfect for yoga, Pilates or barre workouts, these flares have high rise waist, side pockets and adjustable draw cord for a slim and customisable fit.

(opens in new tab) Energy Bra: £38 , £29 at Lululemon (opens in new tab)

Get the Lululemon Energy Bra for under £30 in the Lululemon Black Friday sale. Designed for yoga and training, the Energy Bra is available in many colours, and is super comfortable and versatile. This sports bra offers medium support and fits B-D cup sizes.

(opens in new tab) Warrior Yoga Mat: £140 , £83 at Alo Yoga (opens in new tab)

Get 41% off the Warrior Yoga Mat at Alo Yoga. One of the best yoga mats on the market, this stylish yoga mat is made of premium materials and is cushioned for extra support, particularly on the joints. It’s dry wicking, slip free and anti odour, plus it comes in a variety of beautiful colours.

(opens in new tab) The Small Towel: £20 , £12 at Lululemon (opens in new tab)

For the hot yoga fans, you can now get The Small Towel from Lululemon for just £12 this Black Friday. This microfibre towel is absorbent, versatile and should be used during and after sweaty workouts, like hot yoga or spin classes.