5 ways you can set the mood with smart lighting this Valentine's Day

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, you may be thinking of something new to make this year’s the most romantic yet. However, executing the perfect date isn't the easiest task in the word, especially if you'd rather stay at home. If you are one of those people, have you ever considered using smart lighting to up your game?

I'm a huge fan of smart lighting, and absolutely love using it to set the right mood to reflect what I'm doing. To help you do the same, I've put together the top five things you can do with your smart lighting to make your romantic evening as special as possible. As I have a Philips Hue smart lighting system, I've based it on that. However, these tips and tricks can work for a lot of other smart lighting brands and products, so don't let that put you off!

1. Add a mood-setting centrepiece

If you're wanting to avoid the chaos of restaurants on Valentine's this year, why not create the perfect at-home dinner? Apart from a delicious home-cooked meal (or takeaway pizza - I'm not judging), it's also important to get the ambience just right, and a mood-setting centrepiece does exactly that.

Something like the Hue Go portable lamp is perfect for this, allowing you to add a splash of colour to set the perfect ambience. You could even switch up shades in between each course to set the tone of the dish, or slowly make it dimmer as the evening goes on...

2. Use preset scenes

Not only does using preset scenes allow you to focus on other things, such as staring into the eyes of your soulmate, but they can set the mood of your romantic evening perfectly. A lot of smart lighting brands have this feature via their app, allowing you to browse multiple colours and effects.

You could also create a scene that holds a special meaning to you as a couple. Philips Hue in particular allows you to create a custom scene using a photo from your special day. If you have a photo of one of your most treasured moments, such as your first date or a memorable holiday, you can recreate the exact feeling that the photo captures. Romantic, right?

3. Sync up your movie and lights

For an at home romantic movie night for two, you can transform your living room into an immersive private cinema. Why not pair up your Philips Hue Lightstrip with the HDMI sync box to create a fast, seamless display of colourful smart light that responds to and reflects the content you watch or listen to.

If you prefer your lights to stay still, Philips Hue also lets you set a scene in the app that perfectly complements your movie. You could even place two Hue Play bars on the TV stand to act as accent lighting or, for a more dramatic effect, place two Signe floor lamps beside the television.

4. Think about colours

What better way is there to set the mood on the most romantic night of the year than by adding a splash of red? It's a passionate, exciting colour, and can be particularly striking when used to light your home for this special occasion. If you're planning on dressing up the entire room in red light for Valentine's Day, set softer shades to add just a touch of subtle romance.

Although blue isn't normally associated with romantic mood lighting, it shouldn't be overlooked on Valentine's Day. It’s believed that blue as a colour has a calming and soothing effect, while the colour as a light temperature has a more energising one.

5. Outdoor lighting for the win

Yes, it's February, but that doesn't mean you have to solely stay inside on Valentine's Day. Thanks to the versatility of the Festavia LED decorative string lights, you’ll get customisation that’s perfect for both special occasions and everyday decor, especially if you wind them around trees and balconies to make the perfect outdoor date setting in the backyard of the home. Grab a few blankets and a bottle of wine, and make it special whilst keeping it simple yet memorable!

