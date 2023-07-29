5 Netflix sitcoms you have to watch

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sitcoms are some of the most beloved shows out there. Whether we've had a hard day and want something to cheer us up or are looking for our next streaming binge, sitcoms are a great way to do it, heck, having all of the episodes in one place is what makes Netflix one of the best streaming services.

However, sitcoms can also be a trap. Many of us (myself included) are guilty of simply restarting our favourite sitcoms as soon as they finish. Shows like The Office and Peep Show are hilarious and have so many episodes that it's so easy to start watching almost nothing else. If that sounds like you, you're missing out. Try some of these top Netflix sitcoms instead.

1. Derry Girls

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Arguably the best sitcom of recent years, Derry Girls has spawned a million different catchphrases and even more terrible Irish impressions. With 99% on Rotten Tomatoes and countless awards, this is essential viewing.



Following teenagers Erin, Claire, Michelle and James as they grow up in the unique county of Londonderry during The Troubles of the 1990s, Lisa Mcgee has created an era-defining show that is both powerful and playful. The young stars (including Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan) are fantastic but Ian McElhinney is a scene-stealer as grumpy Grandpa Joe.

If you've not seen Derry Girls, catch yourself on and start tuning in, the first three seasons are on Netflix.

2. Community

(Image credit: Netflix)

"A fraudulent lawyer goes to Community College to earn his degree" sounds like a fairly sensible premise for a show, but Community is anything but sensible.

With some of the sharpest writing in TV history, Community is a laugh a minute wild ride for every episode of its six seasons. However, whatever our leads (a study group of seven students from all walks of life) are up to, be it building the world's largest blanket fort or having a model UN battle (you had to be there) we always come back to the characters. Whatever madness happens on screen, they are the heart of the show. It helps when you have a cast as brilliant as this with Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie and Donald Glover (and more) all superb.

With six seasons (and a movie in the works) there's plenty of adventures at Greendale to sink your teeth into.

3. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

(Image credit: Netflix)

It's so easy these days to think all sitcoms are about sarcastic quips and eye rolls. That's what makes the relentless optimism of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt so refreshing, especially when she's been through so much herself.

From Tina Fey, comes the story of Kimmy, an "Indiana Mole Woman" trapped underground for 15 years by a monster of a man. Once freed, she decides to move to the friendliest city on earth... New York. Kimmy is a force of nature, Pippi Longstocking mixed with the Incredible Hulk.



This is one of the best surreal sitcoms out there and to be honest this is one of the series that I will just relentlessly watch over and over again. If you've watched 30 Rock and desperately need more, this is the show for you.

4. The Good Place

(Image credit: Netflix)

Part Sitcom, part philosophy course, The Good Place is a sitcom unlike any other. When serial slob Eleanor (Kristen Bell) passes on and goes to "The Good Place" she's convinced that there must have been a mistake, especially when her neighbours are devout monks, deep-thinking philosophers and famous charity fundraisers. This is a story full of twists and left turns that once you've watched, you'll never quite recover from. Many were hoping for more than the 4 seasons on Netflix but The Good Place is a rare show that went out on top.

Not only hilarious and thought-provoking, The Good Place is arguably the most beautiful TV show ever made. The set and costume design is unparalleled with a unique aesthetic that would put even Wes Anderson to shame.

5. Arrested Development

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ok, now for one you've definitely heard of. Arrested Development features probably the most stacked cast of Hollywood stars ever. If you can name them, they've probably guested on the show. Charlize Theron? Check. Ben Stiller? Check

Helmed by Jason Bateman and narrated by Ron Howard this is as the narration often says "The story of a wealthy family that lost everything and the one son who had no choice but to keep them all together."

A farcical story of corruption and financial ineptitude, this is Succession on laughing gas, told via an incredibly detailed interwoven narrative.