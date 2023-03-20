Succession is facing the final curtain. Here's where to stream the final season

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Succession, the hit HBO show about murky media millionaires, skullduggery, shenanigans and machiavellian manoeuvring, is back for a new season – and it's going to be the last. Judging by the trailer below, it's going to make Julius Caesar's untimely end look like an episode of Friends.

If you're not already familiar with the show, it's a fictional drama that draws heavily from real-life media moguls such as the Murdochs and features family members' attempts to take over the family business. The first three seasons racked up a whopping 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, including two awards for best drama series.

Succession Season 4 returns to the US on 26 March and to the UK on 27 March. Here's where you can watch it.

Where to stream Succession Season 4 in the US and in the UK

For streamers in the US, Succession returns to HBO Max. You'll also be able to stream it at Crave and at Binge.com.

In the UK, it'll be available the day after it airs in the US. If you're a Sky subscriber you'll be able to watch it on Sky Atlantic; if not, it'll be available through the Now TV app.

The critics haven't been shown any episodes yet so there's zero information on sites such as Rotten Tomatoes so far. However, with critical ratings of 89% for Season 1, 97% for Season 2 and another 97% for Season 3, Succession is one of the highest-rated dramas on any of the best streaming services: that critic rating is even higher than The Last of Us.

To say the reviews have been glowing is an understatement. It's "the pinnacle of television," writes Elaine Abdelmahmoud at Buzzfeed. "It's the best drama on TV, one of the best-written shows on television, and among the best series all-round," says Sarah Ward at Concrete Playground.

The BBC's Scott Bryan agrees. "It manages to build and build and build. Rarely do you get a show that in season three, really feels to be hitting its stride, but thats exactly what this show is doing." And Ralph Jones at NME says it's "funny, awful, irritating, cold [and] brilliant". Unless Brian Cox's character Logan Roy starts doing waterski jumps over angry sharks, it's hard to imagine Season 4 being anything less than brilliant.