4 of the best women's watches in the Goldsmith's Black Friday sale

If you're in the market for a luxury watch or a piece of jewellery we've got some great news for you – now is a great time to buy. It's almost Christmas after all, and there's no better feeling than spoiling yourself or a loved one with a new watch all wrapped up under the tree.

Best of all, there are deals on those watches in the Goldsmiths Black Friday event (opens in new tab), which sees discounts on stylish jewellery and watches from the world’s biggest designers and luxury brands.

So, whether you're looking to treat yourself, or someone special in your life, you'd be silly not to make the most of this sale.

These are four women's watches in the Goldsmiths sale that I think are perfect for Christmas:

(opens in new tab) Longines Conquest 36mm Ladies Watch: was £830 , now £530 at Longines (save £300) (opens in new tab)

Longines Conquest sports watches are a testament to the brand's rich heritage in sports timekeeping. This collection of men's and Ladies' Swiss sports watches are produced with all of Longines values in mind accuracy, reliability, innovation and precision whilst maintaining their famed elegance and style.

(opens in new tab) Rado True 30mm Ladies Watch: was £1,930 , now £1,300 at Goldsmiths (save £630) (opens in new tab)

Famous the world over for its ground-breaking designs and use of pioneering materials, Rado is a Swiss brand with a wealth of history and expertise. Rado watches are instantly recognisable with their modern watch face designs and distinguished logo motif. Behind each face is years worth of visionary research and cutting-edge technology.

(opens in new tab) Raymond Weil Parsifal 30mm Ladies Watch: was £1,295 , now £970 at Goldsmiths (save £325) (opens in new tab)

First launched in the early 90’s, this heritage range for him and her has been reimagined by the luxury Swiss watchmakers, adding a modern twist. Inspired by Richard Wagner’s last opera, Parsifal, this revisited collection of men’s and ladies’ timepieces are the perfect accumulation of horology, classic aesthetics and accessible luxury.

(opens in new tab) Baume & Mercier Classima 27mm Ladies Watch: was £2,080, now £1,665 at Goldsmiths (save £415) (opens in new tab)

The Baume and Mercier Classima Ladies collection is inspired by the slender and sophisticated watches of the 1960s that were unanimously adored for their minimalist and finesse designs as well as their impressive durability. The sleek and understated finish of ladies' Baume & Mercier watches have made them supreme within the industry, and this particular Baume et Mercier Classima watch is no exception. Beneath the sapphire crystal glass, a crisp white sunray guilloche dial is set with steel roman numerals and slim stainless steel hands.

Do you have different tastes to me? Then check out the Goldsmiths Black Friday Sale for yourself using the quick links below:

Take a look at our Goldsmiths discount codes page for other ways to save on jewellery throughout the year.