4 of the best weighted blanket deals in the Cyber Monday sales

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While Black Friday is officially over for another year, shoppers can still find discounts and price cuts in the best Cyber Monday deals (opens in new tab)! If you’re on the hunt for a cheap deal on bestselling weighted blankets, you’re in luck as the top mattress and bedding brands are still offering up to 60% off for Cyber Monday.

The best weighted blankets (opens in new tab) are blankets with weights sewn into them which are designed to provide gentle pressure evenly across the body. While they were originally used as a medical aid, more and more people have started to use weighted blankets to relieve stress, anxiety and insomnia. If you’re new to weighted blankets, we have a guide on what is a weighted blanket and how do they work (opens in new tab) for all the details.

Weighted blankets have significantly grown in popularity so we’ve gone deals hunting to find the best prices. 4 of the best weighted blankets (that feature in our best weighted blankets list) are now discounted by up to 60%: the Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket, the Gravity Weighted Blanket, the Emma Hug Weighted Blanket and the Silentnight Weighted Blanket.

All of these weighted blankets are made from premium materials and apply even pressure that you can sleep underneath comfortably or use as a throw after a long day. These picks are all for adults, except the Silentnight Weighted Blanket which is designed for children – check out our weighted blanket size and weight (opens in new tab) guide for how heavy your weighted blanket should be for adults and kids.

For the best weighted blanket deals in the Cyber Monday sales, we’ve rounded up the latest offers you can find from Simba, Gravity, Emma and Silentnight. If you’d prefer a heated blanket rather than a weighted one, we’ve also rounded up the best Black Friday electric blanket deals (opens in new tab) which cost 1-3p to run.

(opens in new tab) Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket: £169 , £67.60 at Simba (opens in new tab)

Get 60% off the Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket in this Cyber Monday deal. In our Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket review (opens in new tab), we gave this weighted blanket 5 stars and commented that it’s ultra-comforting and perfect for stress-free sleep. This premium weighted blanket uses glass nano-beads and you can choose between 6.8kg or 9kg (both are the same price).

(opens in new tab) Gravity Weighted Blanket: £79.95 , £59.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Gravity Weighted Blanket (that weighs 9kg and measures at 152x203cm) is now 25% off in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. This weighted blanket is similar to traditional blankets as it’s made from cosy dual materials, with one plush side and one velvet side. At Amazon, you can get an extra 10% off with Amazon Vouchers and the discount will be applied at the checkout.

(opens in new tab) Emma Hug Weighted Blanket: £198 , £99 at Emma (opens in new tab)

This Cyber Monday, save £99 on the Emma Hug Weighted Blanket. This weighted blanket is made of luxurious breathable materials which are soothing and temperature regulating. It also comes with a cooling cover that’s machine washable and feels nice on the skin. For more details, check out our Emma Hug Weighted Blanket review (opens in new tab).