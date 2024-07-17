I’m a fitness writer – these are the best dumbbell deals in the Prime Day sale

When it comes to buying home gym equipment, most people will wait until the end of the year so they’re prepared for their New Year goals and resolutions. But I personally wouldn’t wait till then. We can take charge of our fitness now, especially as I’ve found some pretty neat dumbbell deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale (which FYI ends at midnight tonight).

In my role as T3’s Active Writer I’ve tested and reviewed lots of home gym equipment, from dumbbells to weight benches, rowing machines and treadmills. But, if I was on a desert island and could only pick one piece of equipment it would always be a pair of dumbbells. Why? You can pack on muscle with them, get stronger, lose weight and you can do a full-body workout.

If you're looking to grab a pair yourself, then here are my top dumbbell picks in the Prime Day sale, including adjustable dumbbells to fixed dumbbells and spinlock dumbbells.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (pair): was $549, now $429 at Amazon The Bowflex SelectTech 552 are perfect for beginners and pros alike. A single dumbbell has a weight range of 2-24kg (5-52.5lbs), more than enough for even seasoned bodybuilders. The 552 use the same dial selector at the end of the dumbbell as its bigger sibling, the 1090i. Better still, the 552 is also compatible with the free Bowflex SelectTech training app for iOS and Android. Save 22% now!



Amazon Basics Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set: was $49.99, now $39.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a more affordable option, these spinlock adjustable dumbbells are ideal. Inside the case you'll get two 2.7-pound dumbbell handles, four 2.5-pound plates, four 5-pound plates, and four 0.5-pound collars. Each dumbbell has total weight of 38lbs, so not the heaviest, but plenty enough to give your arms and lower body a good pump. Save 20% now!

NordicTrack Select-a-Weight Adjustable Dumbbells: was $349, now $296.64 Another great set of dumbbells if you're looking to save on space. Each dumbbell is fully adjustable between 10 and 55 pounds, replacing 30 individual dumbbells, and they can go up in 2.5 and 5 lbs increments. You can also follow along with workouts on the iFit app, just incase you need a little guidance on some exercises. Save 15% now!

CAP Barbell Dumbbell Set with Rack: was $189.99, now $163.42 Those with the space and looking to fully kit out their home gym will be satisfied with this dumbbell set, that also comes with a rack to neatly store them on. You get five hex rubber dumbbells ranging from 5lbs to 25lbs, which also have steel bars with light knurling to aid your grip. Save 14% now!

PowerBlock Elite EXP Adjustable Dumbbells: was $449, now $287.98 at Amazon These PowerBlock adjustable dumbbells start at 5bs and go up to 50lbs, but what's great about them is that you can buy extra packs if you need to go beyond their maximum weight. Save 36% off!