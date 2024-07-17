Last chance for these Apple deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Apple doesn't do discounts, but you can pick up a full range of Apple products right now in the Amazon Prime Day sale. While some of the devices are a generation old, there's also some new ones and the older models are still very appealing offerings.

Older models of iPhone, AirPods and Mac might not be for sale on the Apple store, but they're still listed on Amazon, often with decent discounts. This time, you'll even see new generations of Apple Watches and accessories such as the Apple Pencil.

Basically, if you're an Apple fan, there's a product here for you – all with significant savings. Be quick though, as most of these discounts will disappear when Prime Day ends at midnight on Wednesday 17th.

US Apple Deals

Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $349.99, now $299.99 at Amazon Save 14% – The standard iPad features a 10.2-inch screen and an A14 processor. The basic WiFi model with 64GB storage is now reduced making it a very affordable option for apps and browsing.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399, now $279.99 at Amazon

Save 30% – This latest Series 9 of the Apple Watch comes in two sizes but it's the smaller 41mm case version with the bigger discount and saving you $120.

Apple AirPods 3: was $169, now $119.99 at Amazon Save 29% – Also the latest version, the AirPods 3 have up to 30 hours of battery life, Spatial Audio and a lightning charging case

Apple MacBook Air M2 13-inch: was $999, now $799 at Amazon

Save 20% – The M2 model came out in 2022 but it's still a great machine. With 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, this is the entry level model but still super powerful.

Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch: was $1,099, now $849 at Amazon

Save 23% – Thanks to a $50 coupon on offer, this model is only $50 more than the M2 model.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $394.99 at Amazon Save 28% – Apple's only over-ear headphones sound exceptional – and any price drop is a very rare thing indeed. This is the lowest price the Max have dropped down to for a couple of years.

Apple Studio Display: was $1,899, now $1,599.99 at Amazon

Save 16% – This beautiful Apple Studio display features the standard tilt adjustable stand but the premium nano-textured glass to reduce reflections.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99, now $74.99 at Amazon

Save 24% – Get four AirTags to keep tabs on your keys, bags and other valuables. With this discounted price it works out under $19 an AirTag.

UK Apple Deals

Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128GB): was £799, now £569 at Amazon

Save 29% – The iPhone 14 Plus has a large 6.7-inch screen and a great battery life, making it an appealing choice for iPhone buyers. Biggest discounts on the Starlight, Purple, Blue and Red versions.

Apple iPad 10th Gen: was £349.99, now £306 at Amazon Save 12% – The standard iPad features a 10.2-inch screen and an A14 processor. The basic WiFi model with 64GB storage is now reduced making it a very affordable option for apps and browsing.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229, now £179 on Amazon Save 22% – Apple's top-end earbuds, complete with exceptional active noise-cancelling, a strong sound profile, and excellent fit, are a major improvement over the original AirPod Pro release. This mega-deal new price drop only ups the appeal.

Apple AirPods 3: was £169, now £129 at Amazon Save 24% – Also the latest version, the AirPods 3 have up to 30 hours of battery life, Spatial Audio and a lightning charging case (or with the MagSafe case for £10 more).

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 41mm (Midnight): was £399, now £314 at Amazon

Save 21% – This latest Series 9 of the Apple Watch comes in two sizes but it's the smaller 41mm case version with the bigger discount.. Check prices: Apple £399

Apple AirPods Max: was £549 now £426.55 at Amazon Save 15% – Apple's only over-ear headphones sound exceptional – and any price drop is a very rare thing indeed. This is the lowest price the Max have dropped down to for a couple of years. This discount is only available on the green, black and silver models.

Apple MacBook Air M2 13inch (2022): was £999, now £849 at Amazon

Save £150 – Get this 256GB version or the 512GB for 15% off right now.