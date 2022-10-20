Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best weighted blankets (opens in new tab) have significantly grown in popularity over the years, and have strayed from their original purpose of a medical aid to one that provides a solution for stress, insomnia and anxiety. The weight of the blanket is what people are most drawn to, as the pressure can be incredibly soothing, relaxing and comforting.

If you’re new to the world of weighted blankets or you want one that’s better suited to your body, it’s important to get the right weight. Weighted blankets have multiple weight options, including sizes and fillings, but how heavy should they be?

In this guide, we’ll take you through how to pick the weight and size of a weighted blanket, so you’re getting all the benefits they provide. If you want more weighted blankets shopping advice and information, read what is a weighted blanket and how do they work (opens in new tab) for all the details.

How heavy should a weighted blanket be for adults?

As a general rule, your weighted blanket should weigh in at 10% of your body weight. According to the Sleep Foundation (opens in new tab), preferred weights vary between 5% - 15% of your body weight, depending on how light or heavy you’d like the weight to feel on you. By finding your ideal weighted blanket weight, this makes it completely unique to you and will provide you with the best pressure for your body.

Before we get into the weight chart, it’s important to remember that a weighted blanket can be too heavy. If you find it hard to move when you’re underneath it or it’s difficult for you to shift around, it’s worth considering a lighter weight, as this can put too much pressure on your body or cause aches and pains. For those who fall in between weights on the weight chart, studies have shown that rounding up is the best choice here, but again, just make sure you’re comfortable when using it and it’s not hurting you in any way.

Below is our weighted blanket chart, calculated in pounds, as sourced from Healthline (opens in new tab).

Body weight: 100-120 lbs / Blanket weight: 10-12 lbs

/ Blanket weight: Body weight: 120-140 lbs / Blanket weight: 12-14 lbs

/ Blanket weight: Body weight: 140-160 lbs / Blanket weight: 14-16 lbs

/ Blanket weight: Body weight: 160-180 lbs / Blanket weight: 16-18 lbs

/ Blanket weight: Body weight: 180-200 lbs / Blanket weight: 18-20 lbs

/ Blanket weight: Body weight: 200-250 lbs / Blanket weight: 20-25 lbs

(Image credit: Simba)

How heavy should a weighted blanket be for children?

Similar to adults, a child’s weight blanket is still 10% of their body weight, give or take 1-2 pounds. In general, children can use weighted blankets but you should be careful not to make it too heavy and stick to the proper safety guidelines and precautions. Babies and young children shouldn’t use them as a general rule and you should always consult with a doctor before your child uses one.

What size of weighted blanket should I choose?

When it comes to weight, you don’t need to worry too much about your height but where you should take height into consideration is when you’re choosing the size of your weighted blanket. Generally, you want to choose a weighted blanket that is the same size as you or slightly larger so it can cover your whole body, says Casper (opens in new tab). This is to give your whole body the best pressure as possible, and many people use them as a replacement for the best duvet (opens in new tab) so you want to be as covered and warm as you can while you sleep.

Similar to duvets, weighted blankets come in single, large, queen, king, kids and throw sizes, but it will depend which brand you shop from. If you only want to use your weighted blanket casually, a throw or single size will work best, but if you plan on using it to sleep with every night, choose one that matches the size of your mattress.