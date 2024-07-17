When does Prime Day end?

Prime Day 2024, one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year, will end at midnight on 17 July 2024. The 48-hour sales extravaganza, exclusively for Amazon Prime members, offers significant discounts across various products, from electronics and gadgets to home essentials and fashion.

The two-day shopping event typically features lightning deals, which are time-sensitive and limited in quantity, creating a sense of urgency among buyers. To make the most of Prime Day, customers often prepare in advance by creating wish lists, setting deal alerts, and keeping a close eye on the countdowns for various offers.

Amazon also releases sneak peeks and early deals before Prime Day, allowing members to start shopping early and ensure they don’t miss out on high-demand items.

For those looking to maximise their savings, staying vigilant until the very last minute is essential. Deals are updated constantly, and new offers can appear even in the event's final hours. Shoppers should keep their devices handy to monitor these last-minute discounts and act quickly when they see a desirable deal.

Prime Day isn’t just about shopping, though. The retail giant often complements the event with additional benefits for Prime members, such as exclusive entertainment content, Prime Video premieres, and special promotions on Amazon services like Kindle Unlimited and Audible.

As the clock ticks towards midnight on 17 July 2024, the frenzy will culminate in a final rush to grab the best bargains before the event concludes. The exclusive deals will disappear once the clock strikes twelve, and regular pricing will resume, marking the end of another exciting Prime Day.

Plenty of the best Prime Day deals are still live, and we've collected some of the highlights below for your convenience.

UK deals

Philips HomeRun 3000 Series Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was £599.99 , now £349.99 at Amazon

Save £150 on the Philips HomeRun 3000 Series in this Prime Day deal. This robot vacuum-mop has a strong suction power with laser navigation, and it even self empties!

2002 Rolex DayDate: was £24,950, now £19,950 at Chisholm Hunter

Save a whopping £5,000 on this 2002 Rolex DayDate at Chisholm Hunter. While the yellow gold model may be more well known, this is just as luxurious, with a stealthier appearance that will suit a more reserved character.

Rydal 500 5-Person Tent: was £480, now £145 at GO Outdoors

Experience ultimate camping luxury with the Eurohike Rydal 500 5-Person Tent. This spacious tent features a large living area, easy setup, and robust waterproof fabric. Ideal for family adventures, it guarantees comfort and convenience. Now it costs less than a 2-person tent – not to be missed!

Sony A80L OLED 55-inch: was £1,899, now £1,385 on Amazon

With beautifully managed OLED picture quality and great, direct sound from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less premium thanks to £700 off the RRP.

Rab Ascent 400 Down sleeping bag: was £282.95, now £183.92 at AlpineTrek

A mummy-shaped sleeping bag, the Ascent 400 is stuffed with water-repellent duck down, and the trapezoidal baffle design keeps the fill in place. The 3-season Ascent 400 weighs 920g (in the standard length) and has a comfort rating of 3°C (and a lower limit rating of -3°C). Other features include an inside zipped pocket and a two-way main zip.

US deals

Molekule Air Pro Air Purifier: was $1,014.99 , now $599.99 at Amazon

Save $415 on the Molekule Air Pro in this Prime Day deal. The bigger and mightier version of the Air Mini+, the Molekule Air Pro is built for larger rooms up to 1,000 square feet and it uses Tri-Power technology to clean the air, and remove allergens and pollutants, like smoke, mould and pet dander.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker: was $99.99 , now $56.99 at Amazon

Get 43% off the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker in the Amazon Prime Day sale. This drinks machine makes fresh sparkling water quickly and easily, so you can enjoy your favorite sodas in a healthier way. It comes with the main sparkling water maker, a 60-litre Co2 cylinder, a bottle and 40ml of bubly drop flavors.

CAP Barbell Dumbbell Set with Rack: was $189.99, now $163.42 at Amazon

Those with the space and looking to fully kit out their home gym will be satisfied with this dumbbell set, which also has a rack to neatly store them on. You get five hex rubber dumbbells ranging from 5lbs to 25lbs, which also have steel bars with light knurling to aid your grip. Save 14% now!

DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC): was $728, now $559 at Amazon

The DJI Mini 3 impresses with its larger 48MP 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, which delivers superior image quality, even though it only captures 12MP images. With an aperture of f/1.7, the Mini 3 also ensures excellent low-light performance and minimal noise levels. Flight time lasts up to 38 minutes. A great option for drone enthusiasts seeking performance at an affordable price point. Save $220!

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was $449.99, now $319 at Amazon

Record videos at a glorious 5.3K resolution in 60 frames per second or snap 27MP photos with the king of GoPros, the Hero 12 Black. Featuring the HyperSmooth 6.0 Stabilisation, this cam is the top choice for prosumers and amateurs alike. Now £100 cheaper than usual!