Huge Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal just hit Prime Day – $325 off 2024's best Android phone

We love the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra here at T3. It got the maximum five stars in our review earlier this year, and it's still the best Android phone released in 2024 so far.

Now it's even more irresistible as Amazon has knocked a mighty $325 off the price of of the 256GB version in Titanium Yellow, Violet and Gray – as part of a last-minute Prime Day deal. That's a huge saving of 25%.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB (Titanium Gray): was $1,299.99, now $974.99 at Amazon
Available in all three colors, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets a massive deal for Prime Day. You get the latest S Pen with it, and the Galaxy AI suite of tools run at their best on this flagship Android phone.

If you want to go up a notch, you can also get the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $1,049.99 – $360 off the usual price.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB (Titanium Violet): was $1,419.99, now $1,049.99 at Amazon
The 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is also available in the Prime Day sale, across all three color options.

Why choose the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is widely regarded as one of the best Android phones released in many a year. That's partly because it was the main flagbearer for Samsung's AI system, Galaxy AI, until very recently.

It is super powerful and capable of some very neat tricks, including Circle to Search, allowing you to find things on Google by just ringing text or images with the included S Pen.

There's a 200-megapixel camera on the rear too, which works with more Galaxy AI features to make your photography look professional. And the phone can even translate different languages live, as you have a conversation using the mobile app.

It's truly the best smartphone Samsung has made to date and is therefore a steal at this price.

You have to be quick though as it'll be gone as soon as Prime Day ends later today.

