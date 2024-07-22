Save over 50% off the resistance band set favored by Chris Hemsworth

Want to train like Chris Hemsworth and build strength and muscle at home? Well, now you can, for less than $30 in fact, as the resistance band set that the actor can regular be seen training with on his Instagram has been reduced from $99 to $29 at Walmart — that's saving you over $70 to go spend on a new pair of workout shoes.

However, it's not just a set of tube resistance bands that comes in this kit, you'll also get three fabric loop resistance bands (AKA booty bands), an exercise mat, a protein shaker, and a three-month free subscription to Chris' fitness app, Centr where you'll have access to over 2,000 workouts. That's basically everything you need to start working out at home, so no excuses!

Centr by Chris Hemsworth Fitness Essentials Kit Home Workout Equipment: was $99.99, now $29 Kickstart your fitness journey and build strength and muscle at home. In this kit you get five tube resistance bands with different attachments, three fabric loop bands, an exercise mat, a protein shaker and a three-month free subscription to the Centr fitness app. Save over 50% now!

Resistance bands are one of the best (and most affordable) pieces of home gym equipment and they're a fantastic way to increase strength and build muscle. In fact, a 2019 systematic review and meta-analysis study found that working out with resistance bands can provide similar results to that of free weights and machines. So, what are you waiting for? Grab this fantastic offer while you can!

Not sure where to get started with Chris' set? Here's a full-body resistance band workout the actor posted on his Instagram, and the best bit is it'll take you no longer than 15 minutes.