Nike electrifies the sneaker scene with bold new Electric Pack colourway

In a move that will surely leave sneakerheads and fashionistas buzzing, Nike is back at it with a zany new colourway release, the Electric Pack.

This time, the running shoe giant has decided to fuse the unexpected elegance of ostrich print with the eye-popping boldness of Total Orange. It's like pairing a tuxedo with a neon headband, and honestly, we're here for it.

The Electric Pack isn't just a one-trick pony; it’s a full-blown circus, boasting 55 unique footwear styles that will make your head spin faster than a basketball on a Harlem Globetrotter’s finger.

Nike has dug deep into its historical archives for this one, reviving the much-loved ostrich print first seen on the Air Safari back in 1987. For those unfamiliar with sneaker lore, designer Tinker Hatfield spotted this luxe material on a high-end sofa in SoHo and thought, "Why not slap that on a shoe?" And the rest, as they say, is history.

Caroline Abero, Nike’s Sr. Director of Women’s Footwear and Apparel, led the charge on this electrifying new collection. “We wanted to take something you wouldn’t think about in the context of performance — the Safari pattern — and create an artefact that signalled this new era of sport,” says Abero.

The result is a line that screams confidence and irreverence and a little bit of "Did they really do that?" It’s like Nike is throwing down the gauntlet, daring everyone to embrace a world where sport and high fashion collide on the playing field.

After all, who wouldn’t want to dominate the court while looking like they just stepped out of a wildlife documentary?

