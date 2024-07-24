Loop upgrades its popular earplugs with highest noise reduction levels to date

Loop Quiet 2 Plus
Loop has just launched the new Quiet 2 Plus, significantly upgrading its bestselling original earplugs. With the highest level of noise reduction yet, the Loop Quiet 2 Plus offer more sound blocking and comfort than before.

The Loop Quiet 2 Plus are available to buy now for £29.95.

Loop Earplugs has just announced the launch of the new Loop Quiet 2 Plus, the brand’s most noise reducing collection to date. Engineered with new Double Tips, the Loop Quiet 2 Plus offer better sound blocking than its predecessor to help protect your hearing and reduce any distractions.

Belgian lifestyle brand, Loop have become extremely popular with their collections of Quiet, Engage and Experience earplugs that provide hearing protection to suit different moods and surroundings. The Loop Switch – which we gave five stars in our Loop Switch review – has a 3-in-1 design that helps users transition between social, active and focusing periods, and it’s this style that the new Quiet 2 Plus is based on.

The Loop Quiet 2 Plus are the newest addition to the brand’s ‘Quiet’ earplug range, and has been dubbed as Loop’s most noise reducing collection so far. The new earplugs have new Double Tips that deliver 27 dB of noise reduction which is the highest level from Loop to date. 

Loop Quiet 2 Plus

With a similar design to the best earbuds, the Loop Quiet 2 Plus sit comfortably in the ear and are easy to integrate into your daily routine. Designed to block out unwanted noise for sleep, focus or relaxation, the Loop Quiet 2 Plus also comes with Standard Tips which offer 24 dB of noise reduction, so you can choose between the lower or higher muffling levels, depending on your needs.

Made from flexible silicone, the Loop Quiet 2 Plus stay in place while you sleep, exercise or work, and are available in black, white, mint and violet colourways. They’re available in multiple sizes from XS to L and come with a travel case for maximum portability.

The Loop Quiet 2 Plus are available to buy now for just £29.95 on the Loop website.

