Netflix's biggest sci-fi series has been renewed for a second season, but that will be its last

A nice problem to have

3 Body Problem (Netflix)
(Image credit: Netflix)
Rik Henderson
By
published
Quick Summary

3 Body Problem will return in "all-new episodes", although Netflix hints that it will then conclude.

That's because Cixin Liu's trilogy of novels will have been completely adapted.

Netflix has confirmed that it's biggest sci-fi launch of 2024 will continue into a second season. However, there are unlikely to be any more episodes from the streaming service beyond that, for a very good reason.

It's because 3 Body Problem will conclude the story told in Cixin Liu's trilogy of novels  with this latest batch. And that means the show will end.

"We're thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion," said the show's creators and showrunners David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo in a statement.

"Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!"

Interestingly, Netflix isn't calling the next run season 2, as such. It has simply said that it will "return for more all-new episodes". It is likely it sees 3 Body Problem as a complete mini-series, therefore.

Of course, should it be hugely successful, there's nothing stopping the streaming service from ordering more – maybe even convincing Liu to plot extra stories set in the same universe. We're not sure how that will go down with fans of the show and other original novels, though.

Needless to say, considering we were left with somewhat a cliffhanger at the end of the current run, we hope the newly commissioned episodes arrive sooner than later.

"Just like the fans, we can't wait to see what they have in store," said Netflix vice president, Peter Friedlander.

If you haven't seen 3 Body Problem yet, all eight episodes of season 1 are currently available to watch on your favourite streaming device.

Beinhoff and Weiss are also developing Death by Lightning for Netflix. The former Game of Thrones' showrunners are adapting Candice Millard’s 2011 novel, Destiny of the Republic, for the platform under the new name. It will star Michael Shannon (Boardwalk Empire) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession).

Topics
Netflix
CATEGORIES
Streaming
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸