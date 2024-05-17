Netflix's biggest sci-fi series has been renewed for a second season, but that will be its last

Quick Summary 3 Body Problem will return in "all-new episodes", although Netflix hints that it will then conclude. That's because Cixin Liu's trilogy of novels will have been completely adapted.

Netflix has confirmed that it's biggest sci-fi launch of 2024 will continue into a second season. However, there are unlikely to be any more episodes from the streaming service beyond that, for a very good reason.

It's because 3 Body Problem will conclude the story told in Cixin Liu's trilogy of novels with this latest batch. And that means the show will end.

"We're thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion," said the show's creators and showrunners David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo in a statement.

"Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!"

Interestingly, Netflix isn't calling the next run season 2, as such. It has simply said that it will "return for more all-new episodes". It is likely it sees 3 Body Problem as a complete mini-series, therefore.

Of course, should it be hugely successful, there's nothing stopping the streaming service from ordering more – maybe even convincing Liu to plot extra stories set in the same universe. We're not sure how that will go down with fans of the show and other original novels, though.

Needless to say, considering we were left with somewhat a cliffhanger at the end of the current run, we hope the newly commissioned episodes arrive sooner than later.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Just like the fans, we can't wait to see what they have in store," said Netflix vice president, Peter Friedlander.

If you haven't seen 3 Body Problem yet, all eight episodes of season 1 are currently available to watch on your favourite streaming device.

Beinhoff and Weiss are also developing Death by Lightning for Netflix. The former Game of Thrones' showrunners are adapting Candice Millard’s 2011 novel, Destiny of the Republic, for the platform under the new name. It will star Michael Shannon (Boardwalk Empire) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession).