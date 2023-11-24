3 best fitness apps in the Black Friday sale to kickstart your fitness journey

New Year is often associated with people making resolutions to be more healthy and get ‘fit'. But you don’t have to wait till the New Year, in fact, I definitely wouldn’t as lots of brilliant fitness apps currently have Black Friday deals going on, many with up to 50% off monthly/yearly fees with a free 7 day trial included too.

When I got into exercising seriously, about seven years ago now, fitness apps were my go-to. They’re actually what I used before starting the gym as I did many of my workouts at home with pieces of home gym equipment, like resistance bands and a pair of dumbbells. Once I knew how to do the exercises, properly, I then felt confident to enter the gym. Although, you can just head straight to the gym, as all these apps have videos showing you how to do each exercise.

Below are three of my favourite fitness apps that are currently offering up to 50% off this Black Friday. There's ones that will help you build muscle, develop your strength and improve your overall fitness levels, so hopefully something for whatever your goals are!

Centr: £69.99 for annual membership (saving 25% off) Founded by actor Chris Hemsworth, the Centr app is packed with workouts and personal trainers hand picked by Chris himself. Whether your goal is to develop muscle, strength or improve your cardiovascular health, the Centr app and its trainers can help.

Evolve You: £47.99 for annual membership (saving 50% off) Women looking to get strong, lift heavy and feel better physically and mentally, look no further than Evolve You. Co-founded by female fitness pioneer Krissy Cela (also the founder of activewear brand Oner Active), the app offers structured workouts and nutrition guidance for new and experienced gym-goers.