20 fragrances under £20 that are perfect for Christmas

Black Friday is a fantastic time to switch up (or restock on) your favourite fragrance, because there are big discounts just in time for party season. Around the web, you'll find cheap perfumes with some pretty big discounts from all the big-name brands, ranging from Hugo Boss to Calvin Klein.

Of course, you have Boots, which has really staked its claim to being the top destination for health and beauty sales this year – we've been collecting all the best deals in the Boots Black Friday sale and it includes up to 50% off various perfumes, including some famous favourites.

But it's by no means the only place you'll find great discounts – as Amazon is usually the to-go place for the best Black Friday deals.

We've picked out a few specific fragrance deals from Amazon you should take a look at below, but be sure to see the full ranges from these stores, because you perfect perfume could be waiting there.

Women's fragrances under £20

(opens in new tab) Calvin Klein CKIN2U For Her Eau de Toilette: was £45 , now £15.50 at Amazon (save £30) (opens in new tab)

CK IN2U for Women is an eau de toilette for those who are connected to what they want, anytime and anywhere. Grapefruit fizz and mouthwatering sugar orchids lead this sexy fragrance.

(opens in new tab) Hollister Wave for Her Eau de Parfum 100ml: was £39 , now £14.40 at Amazon (save £25) (opens in new tab)

This fragrance is made for a girl with youthful spontaneity and personality. Days spent with her friends mean everything to her, as they plan their fun around the sun. The fragrance opens with an electric spark of juicy citruses notes. Making way for wild orchids, sunset hibiscus and California poppy. Warm, enveloping woods and amber create an elegant balance in the base illustrating the warm summer's evening.

(opens in new tab) Elizabeth Arden Red Door Eau de Toilette Spray, 50ml: was £35 , now £16.50 at Amazon (save £19) (opens in new tab)

With an elegant design and glamorous red gloss finish, the sophisticated Red Door packaging continues to celebrate the world-renowned Red Door Spa and its iconic red door. The scent is a mélange of rich, rare florals, including freesia, red roses, and orchids. Honey and sandalwood set a sensual mood for a glamorous finish.

(opens in new tab) Cerruti 1881 Femme Eau De Toilette 50ml: was £40 , now £18.32 at Amazon (save £22) (opens in new tab)

1881 is a classic fragrance easy to wear during the day, but sensual enough for the evening. 1881 evokes the sensation of fresh air and the feeling of crisp linen. It opens with the sumptuous note of freesia, mildly blending into jasmine which blends into the subtle note of sandalwood. Cerruti 1881 was a classic fragrance from the designer house since it was launched.

(opens in new tab) Ghost Eau De Toilette for Women, 50 ml: was £40 , now £18.50 at Amazon (save £22) (opens in new tab)

Ghost is an understated and feminine fragrance. It is a floral, fruity fragrance that resembles an avalanche of white flowers with a warm peachiness, making it suitable for both daytime and evening wear or for any occasion. Ghost fragrances are some of the freshest floral fragrances available.

(opens in new tab) Ghost Dream Eau de Parfum Spray, 30 ml: was £16.20 , now £13.40 at Amazon (save £3) (opens in new tab)

Dream is a multifaceted, floral fragrance with a subtle depth. The scent opens with delicate natural Rose Essential and fragrant Moroccan orange flower. A floral heart of heady Egyptian jasmine and pretty violet develops to reveal a sensual base of woody notes, ambroxan musks and patchouli. Central to the fragrance is the unique Aquaflora note creating a delicate aqueous floral scent to interpret a transcendental reality.

(opens in new tab) Benetton Sisterland Red Rose, Eau de Toilette Spray: was £20.80 , now £17.49 at Amazon (save £3) (opens in new tab)

Sisterland Red Rose is an oriental gourmand feminine perfume that brings energy, strength and passion. A sensual floral rose and iris, with fresh notes of fruit and pink peppercorn.

(opens in new tab) Benetton United Dreams Love Yourself, Eau de Toilette: was £14.43 , now £11.99 at Amazon (save £3) (opens in new tab)

United Dreams Live Free is a feminine, sensual and modern fragrance designed to make you feel unique and special.

(opens in new tab) Shakira Perfumes - Dance Red Midnight: was £16.06 , now £13.49 at Amazon (save £3) (opens in new tab)

Perfect for wearing wherever, whenever, merging in a sweet but bold fragrance which represents that same midnight fire. A floral heart of Tuberosa and Orange Blossom. Vanilla and Patchouli give it a touch of enveloping personality while the top notes contrast with the citrus touch of Bergamot.

(opens in new tab) Calvin Klein Obsession for Women Eau de Parfum: was £71.21 , now £19.17 at Amazon (save £52) (opens in new tab)

Obsession for Women Eau de Parfum is made up of a provocative fragrance that returns us to an era of sensual femininity. A bold, aromatic scent that empowers with refreshing mandarin bergamot.

Men's fragrances under £20

(opens in new tab) Joop! Homme Eau de Toilette 125 ml: was £60.78 , now £20 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)

JOOP! Homme is the essence of male charisma, an original oriental fragrance for men designed to appeal to women. It's masculine, provocative and sensual. The woody fragrance for men has medium scent longevity.

(opens in new tab) Calvin Klein CKIN2U For Him Eau de Toilette: was £50 , now £16 at Amazon (save £34) (opens in new tab)

CK IN2U for Men is a bright, woody oriental. Bold, piercing lime gin fizz contrasts with cool musk to create an effervescent journey. A fresh outlook on spontaneity, where the best connections are made without inhibition.

(opens in new tab) Joop! Jump For Him Eau de Toilette 100ml: was £52 , now £17.48 at Amazon (save £35) (opens in new tab)

JOOP! Jump is a fresh, aromatic fragrance for men. Notes of citrus, spice and musky woods combine in an irresistibly masculine Eau de Toilette. This citrus fragrance for men with medium scent longevity.

(opens in new tab) David Beckham Classic Eau de Toilette Perfume For Men, 90ml: was £39.08 , now £9.98 at Amazon (save £30) (opens in new tab)

David Beckham Classic captures the spirit of his look in a woody citrus spicy scent. Prepare to revise your classics. David Beckham Classic Eau de Toilette opens with a burst of effervescent freshness: A fizzy gin tonic accord mixed with galbanum and lime. The spicy yet crisp heart of cypress, nutmeg and mint leads to a refined, elegant finish of warm woody notes and ambermax.

(opens in new tab) Davidoff Adventure for Men Eau De Toilette, 100 ml: was £54.57 , now £19 at Amazon (save £35) (opens in new tab)

Adventure is a fresh spicy woody fragrance which invites you to faraway escapism. Its fresh spicy woody composition is daring and elemental, inspired by the world's great wildernesses and raw, masculine emotion. As an adventurer's flask, the bottle has a sturdy, masculine design. An instinctive form on which sleek silver metal meets the warm glow of the fragrance.

(opens in new tab) Hollister Wave Eau de Toilette for Him, 100 ml: was £39 , now £15.84 at Amazon (save £24) (opens in new tab)

Wave for Him opens with top notes of grapefruit and herbaceous bamboo leaves, then lavender and sundrenched neroli recreates the scent of the rustic California terrain.

(opens in new tab) Daviddoff Cool Water Man Eau de Toilette 75ml: was £43 , now £19.50 at Amazon (save £24) (opens in new tab)

Davidoff's Cool Water After Shave Splash nourishes, soothes and calms your skin post-shave, with a fresh, scented splash of Cool Water's signature marine notes. Cool Water then unfolds with aromatic notes of mint, lavender, and amber. An immediate freshness.

(opens in new tab) Montblanc Starwalker Homme Eau De Toilette, 50ml: was £22.95 , now £19.99 at Amazon (save £3) (opens in new tab)

Starwalker was created for a young and dynamic, modern man. He rises to the challenges of life with charisma and self-confidence. Star Anise brings an element of distinction while the pink pepper provides refinement.

(opens in new tab) David Beckham Collection Aromatic Greens, Eau de Parfum For Men, 100ml: was £18.71, now £14.95 at Amazon (save £4) (opens in new tab)

Aromatic Greens is a woody-green fragrance that encapsulates the serenity of a hike amongst nature’s vibrant beauty. Aromatic Greens opens with a zesty burst of lemon and mint notes twisted with a bittersweet accent of absinthe. The freshness builds into an elegant heart of powdery orris, green violet leaf and crisp apple notes that evoke the greenness of the English countryside. Finally, an earthy blend of cedarwood and patchouli is fused with warm ambery tones, conjuring up images of rich woodlands and forest-covered hills. Taking inspiration from the calming power of nature, Aromatic Greens exudes a sense of tranquillity.

(opens in new tab) Hollister Festival Vibes For Him Eau de Toilette, 100 ml: was £18 , now £17.25 at Amazon (save £1) (opens in new tab)

Energizing and magnetic, this fresh fougere puts a spin on a classic composition. The Festival Vibes fragrance includes stunning notes of fresh pineapple and birch leaves.

More perfume Black Friday sales around the web: