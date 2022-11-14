Boots Black Friday sale is now live - these are the top beauty deals

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Black Friday deals are ramping up, and beauty fans are in for a treat with the Boots Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) 2022, which is now live.

The Boots Black Friday sale is bursting with top deals right across beauty, make-up, grooming, electric toothbrushes, hair dryers and straighteners, and so much more besides. It's a great time to stock up on beauty essentials if they happen to be on sale for lower than their normal price.

If you have the budget, it’s also a fun time to treat yourself to something new that you’ve been hoping to snag a discount on. There are also toiletries and nursery essentials on offer too, with everything from car seats to pelvic floor trainers.

There are hundreds if not thousands of items on offer at the Boots Black Friday sale, so you’re guaranteed a bargain depending on what you’re shopping for. As for us, these are the deals we’ll be taking home from Boots today...

Top eleven deals in the Boots Black Friday sale:

(opens in new tab) Boots Beauty Showstopper 2022: £330 £80 at Boots (save £250) (opens in new tab)

The perfect gift for beauty fanatics is back for another year - better than ever. Worth over £330, but yours for only £80. Highlighting the amazing beauty brands at Boots, including Bobbi Brown, Fenty & Sol De Janeiro, this curation of over 25 premium products includes all your favourite cult skincare and cosmetics. With 15 full-size products as well as mini versions of products you’ll love, you won’t want to miss out on this season’s hottest beauty gift.

(opens in new tab) Clinique 5-Piece Festive Fall Favourites Star Gift Set: £80 £39.50 at Boots (save £41) (opens in new tab)

Get gorgeous, glowing skin with this exclusive Clinique Star Gift Set featuring four full-size favourites. From skincare essentials to makeup must-haves, it’s the perfect beauty treat to gift or to keep. It's only £39.50, but is worth £102!

(opens in new tab) Paco Rabanne Lady Million For Women Eau de Parfum 50ml: £71 £45 at Boots (save £26) (opens in new tab)

Lady Million by Paco Rabanne is one of the most popular fragrances around and upon first smelling it, it's easy to see why. A trail of white flowers awakens the skin with fresh notes - that spill over into patchouoli.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B iO8 Electric Toothbrush: £450 £154 at Boots (save £296) (opens in new tab)

The Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush is an impressive model that comes with 6 brushing modes so you can personalise your clean. It comes with the round brush head that expertly cleans your teeth and gums with micro-vibrations. The interactive colour display shows brushing mode information, including head placement and pressure alerts, and it gives you a smile after you’ve finished. Comes with a travel case, brush head holder and magnetic quick charger.

(opens in new tab) Paco Rabanne 1 Million For Men Eau de Toilette 100ml: £75 £47 at Boots (save £28) (opens in new tab)

Paco Rabanne's 1 Million for Men is an intoxicating, powerful blend that starts out fresh and moves onto a spicy leather accord. An arresting alchemy of full-on seduction. A provocative, sexy elegance contained in a "leather-spice" accord. Bursting into blood mandarin, peppermint and grapefruit.

(opens in new tab) Braun IPL Silk·expert Pro 5: £759.99 £369.99 at Boots (save £390) (opens in new tab)

This IPL hair removal system for women and men is clinically accredited as skin-safe by the Skin Health Alliance and is twice as fast as the previous Silk·expert 5: both legs can be treated in under 5 minutes, from the comfort of your home. The SensoAdapt sensor automatically adapts to your skin tone for optimal balance between efficacy and safety.

(opens in new tab) Jean Paul Gaultier Classique For Women Eau de Toilette 50ml: £71 £42.5 at Boots (save £29) (opens in new tab)

Jean Paul Gaultier offers his multifaceted view of femininity, in the shape of a fascinating amazon woman which is brought to life through the memory of the corset, a recurring theme that has been constantly reinterpreted in his collections for almost forty years. Classique eau de toilette, is a beautiful floral oriental fragrance that is both aphrodisiac, regressive, warm and smooth.

(opens in new tab) Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Infinite Eau de Parfum 100ml: £80 £50 at Boots (save £30) (opens in new tab)

Boss Bottled is a modern classic men's fragrance. It is an energizing and sensual aftershave for men, that combines the freshness of citrus notes and the intensity of aromatic, woody notes. We love the timeless bottle design as well.

(opens in new tab) Shark Style iQ Hair Dryer & Styler: £199.99 £179.99 at Boots (save £20) (opens in new tab)

From bouncy blow-dries to perfectly defined curls, easily create salon styles at home, for all hair types. The iQ combines rapid air power with next-generation intelligence, iQ Technology generates high-velocity heated, ionised air for fast drying with no heat damage. Easily dry and style all hair types and enjoy smooth results that feel as good as they look.

(opens in new tab) BaByliss Curl Secret: £120 £60 at Boots (save £60) (opens in new tab)

The BaByliss Curl Secret 2667U has pioneering Auto Curl technology to effortlessly create beautiful, free-flowing curls with long-lasting effect. Hair is automatically drawn in to the ceramic curl chamber where it is softly held and gently heated from all directions to form a curl. Simply release the Curl Secret styler from the hair to reveal the perfect curl.

(opens in new tab) No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum 15ml: £34.95 (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)£26.21 at Boots (save £8) (opens in new tab)

No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum is the brand's most supercharged serum to date. Formulated with 7x the Matrixyl 3000+ than last generation previous clinically proven serum. It's been clinically proven to visibly reduce the appearance of even the deepest, most stubborn lines and wrinkles.

Boots Black Friday sale: what’s included

Of course, Christmas gift shopping is always made easier with the Boots Black Friday sale, as it covers such a wide range of items from best men's fragrances and best perfumes to the best fitness trackers. The retailer carries many tried and trusted brands, including Oral-B, Liz Earle, Yves Saint Laurent, Ralph Lauren, Fenty Beauty, Fitbit and many, many others.

Boots offer some decent shopping perks too, including £10 worth of points for every £60 spent across almost everything if you are signed up to the Boots Advantage Card scheme (opens in new tab).