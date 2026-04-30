Tudor is in pole position with new F1-inspired Black Bay Chrono watch

QUICK SUMMARY Tudor has announced the new Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26”, in partnership with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team. The watch pays homage to the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls team car, complete with yellow accents, carbon fibre materials and sporty chronographs.

Tudor is celebrating its ongoing partnership with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team with the launch of its new Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” – and it’s in pole position for my favourite Formula One-inspired watch .

Tudor announced many new watches at Watches and Wonders 2026 earlier this month, including Black Bay, Royal and Monarch timepieces – see our Tudor Watches and Wonders try-on for more details. Now, two weeks after a line-up of new launches, Tudor is back again with another Black Bay, but this time, it’s Formula One themed.

The new Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” continues on from the Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” which Tudor launched last year, inspired by the 2025 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls car, the VCARB 02. For 2026, the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” is paying homage to the 2026 team car, so the watch and car have been upgraded with new and improved features.

Article continues below

Starting with what’s stayed the same, the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” is crafted from carbon fibre, giving it a lightweight yet durable feel. Carbon fibre is in almost every element of the watch, including the 42mm case, crown, lugs, bezel, chronographs, and even the date window.

(Image credit: Tudor)

The fixed bezel of the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26” includes a tachymetric scale with white numbers and markings. The case back is made from titanium with a PVD finish, and has a unique checkered pattern, inspired by the racing flag.

The ‘racing white’ dial features Tudor’s iconic snowflake hands and circular hour markers. A date window sits at six o’clock, and two chronographs display 45-minute and 60-second sub-counters. The key detail here is the bright yellow colouring which is on the date and chronograph numbers, and the outer edge of the dial.

(Image credit: Tudor)

The yellow pays homage to the VCARB 03, the 2026 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls car which features yellow on its exterior. Powered by the Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT5813, the watch has a silicon balance spring, column wheel and 70 hours of power reserve.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors