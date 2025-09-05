Tissot reveals stunning new SRV women's watch collection – and it's so art deco

QUICK SUMMARY Tissot wows with stunning new art deco women's watch collection, called SRV. There are six distinct models, all with a slim, rectangular case, sapphire crystal and quartz movement. Prices range from £325 to £400, and all six models are available now.

Tissot has revealed a stunning new women’s watch collection, called SRV, with a bold art deco-inspired design and an affordable price tag.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the art deco movement, which began in the mid-1920s and is symbolised by glamorous French design – so it’s rather fitting that the SRV collection should land in 2025.

SRV stands for Sapphire Rectangle V. This refers to the faceted sapphire glass used to protect the hexagonal dial, the rectangular shape of the case, and how the watch has 50 metres of water resistance.

Priced from £325 to £400, the Tissot SRV collection is made up of six pieces, each with the same rectangular case measuring 30 mm long and 21.8 mm wide. Two models come on a stainless steel bracelet, while the others are paired to a leather strap. All are powered by a battery quartz movement with end-of-life indicator to know when a new battery is required.

Picking a favourite is far from easy. The green and red models arguably have the most wow-factor, especially with their matching straps, while the yellow gold and rose gold models stick closest to the art deco brief. I’m drawn equally to the green and rose gold variants, and especially like the unique mother-of-pearl dial of the latter.

Alternatively, the 1970s-style yellow gold model swaps in a black mother-of-pearl dial and replaces the Roman numerals of the other variants with diamonds at the 12, three, six and nine positions. Thankfully, quick release bracelets means it’s easy to mix and match between different styles and colour schemes.

Tissot explains how the SRV is inspired by an earlier model from 1975, but also says how that model was itself a reinterpretation of earlier Tissot watches dating from the 1920s and the art deco movement. “The SRV pays tribute to a transformative movement in history when women began to step into the spotlight, embracing freedom, self-expression, and power on their own terms.”

Priced from £325 for the green and red models, to £400 for the yellow gold PVD coating with diamonds, all six models of the Tissot SRV are available now.