Tissot celebrates the 2025 NBA season with special edition Supersport watch

Tissot is expanding its collaboration with the National Basketball Association (NBA) with the launch of its new Tissot Supersport NBA Special Edition 2025 Watch. The watch is a true celebration of basketball and is inspired by the famous shot clock, which is also getting a redesign as part of Tissot’s and NBA’s continued partnership.

Tissot has had a partnership with the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League since 2015, and the brands have recently announced a 10 year extension of their collaboration. Amongst this extended partnership, a redesigned state-of-the-art shot clock and timing system has been introduced, alongside a new special edition timepiece.

The Tissot Supersport NBA Special Edition is a bold, sporty watch that celebrates the NBA and its iconic shot clock. The dial has a black dot pattern at its core, inspired by a basketball’s texture and pattern. It has three chronograph counters, complete with two pushers that flank the crown on the right side of the bezel.

The numbers on the dial are inspired by the number style shown on a player’s jersey. There’s a date window at the six o’clock position and blue, red and white colours are dotted around the dial. The NBA logo sits at the end of the seconds hand to pay a further tribute to basketball, but there are more NBA logos dotted around the watch to enjoy.

Measuring 45.5mm, the Tissot Supersport NBA Special Edition 2025 Watch comes in a black PVD-coated stainless steel case. The right side of the bezel displays the 24 seconds shot clock rule to add extra basketball-inspired touches to the design. Another NBA logo is located on the caseback of the watch which is surrounded by the states and cities of the teams from the Western and Eastern Conferences, that are arranged by latitude.

Powered by a quartz chronograph movement, the Tissot Supersport NBA Special Edition 2025 Watch is a tribute to basketball, but can also be worn while playing the sport to enhance your game. The watch can be used for timing sprints, drills and shot attempts, as the chronograph subdials can be used as timers.

The Tissot Supersport NBA Special Edition 2025 Watch is finished with a black rubber and leather strap with red and blue threads. Compared to Tissot’s first-ever WNBA watches that the brand launched last year, it’s not as colourful but definitely has a strong NBA design so if you’re a fan of the sport, the Tissot Supersport NBA Special Edition 2025 Watch is definitely worth adding to your collection.

