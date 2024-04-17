Tissot unveils WNBA-inspired watches that basketball fans will love

Quick Summary Tissot has collaborated with Tissot and WNBA on the first-ever WNBA watches. Based on its Seastar design, the new WNBA watches have basketball-inspired features on the bezel, caseback and dial.

As the official sponsor of the NBA, Tissot is strengthening its partnership with the announcement of its two new WNBA-inspired watches . Using the design of the Tissot Seastar, the latest timepieces have basketball-inspired colouring and features that WNBA fans are sure to love.

The new Tissot Seastar Wilson WNBA is a collaboration between watchmaker Tissot, basketball manufacturer Wilson and the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). All three can clearly be seen in the making and design of the Tissot Seastar Wilson WNBA watches, in terms of texture, colour scheme and logos.

There are two versions of the Tissot Seastar Wilson WNBA, one is automatic and the other is quartz. Both have a 40mm diameter, 316L stainless steel case, screwdown crowns and interchangeable bracelets. A date window sits at the six o’clock position and the hours and minutes are indicated by circle and markers. The watch straps have the colour and texture of the iconic Wilson basketball, and both watches use a combination of white and orange with the Wilson and WNBA logos printed on them.

The boldest of the two is the automatic version, the Tissot Seastar Wilson WNBA Powermatic 80 . It uses the Powermatic 80 movement with patented Nivachron balance spring which can be viewed through the exhibition caseback. The caseback has an etched basketball overlaying the movement for another nod to the WNBA.

Image 1 of 2 Tissot Seastar Wilson WNBA Automatic (Image credit: Tissot) Tissot Seastar Wilson WNBA Quartz (Image credit: Tissot)

For more basketball influences, the watch has a black dial and unidirectional rotating bezel with orange accents on the seconds hand. There’s also orange on the right side of the bezel that highlights the number 24, to pay homage to the basketball shot clock time and Tissot’s role as official timekeeper of the WNBA. It comes with an orange strap, up to 80 hours of power reserve and is water resistant by up to 30 metres.

The other version of the Tissot Seastar Wilson WNBA has similar accents to the automatic version, except it uses a Swiss quartz movement. The dial, bezel and strap come in white with pops of orange so it’s a more subtle tribute to basketball and the WNBA. Instead of being able to see the movement, the caseback is engraved instead with a fun basketball design and small Wilson and WNBA logos.

The automatic Tissot Seastar Wilson WNBA is £625 and the quartz version is £425, but the watches aren’t available to buy just yet. As the WNBA season starts on 14th May, we imagine the watches could go live closer to this date, but we’ll have to wait and see.