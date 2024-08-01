This retro Seiko diver is the perfect watch for your summer holiday

QUICK SUMMARY Seiko has announced a new Prospex 1965 Recreation dive watch, complete with a gradation dial inspired by the white beaches and blue watches of Greek islands. Priced at £1,290 and limited to 1,000 examples, it's available to pre-order now.

Still looking out for the perfect diving watch for your summer holidays? Well fear not, because we think we’ve found it.

Called the Prospex Limited Edition 1965 Recreation in Gradation Island Blue, this is a diving watch from Seiko that is screaming out to be taken on a beach holiday – and, preferably, worn on a yacht moored off a coastline of perfect white sand.

Exclusive to the European market and limited to just 1,000 examples, the watch pairs the classic diving aesthetic of a blue bezel and stainless steel case with a gradation blue dial that mimics the pale blue waters of your dream holiday. More specifically, Seiko says the colours “take inspiration from the white sandy beaches and light blue waters of the Greek Ionian islands.”

(Image credit: Seiko)

Details include a date window at the three o’clock position, while waterproofing is to a drive-friendly 200 metres. The watch is powered by Seiko’s 6R35 automatic movement, which uses 24 jewels and promises a lengthy 70 hours of power reserve.

The stainless steel case has a diameter of 40.5 mm, putting it pretty much in the sweet-spot of dive watch sizes, as far as we’re concerned, and it’s 13.2 mm thick. The watch comes with both a stainless steel bracelet and a white silicone strap that’s perfect for diving with and adds a playful alternative look to the timepiece. A curved sapphire crystal protects the dial.

Priced at £1,290, the Seiko Prospex Limited Edition 1965 Recreation in Gradation Island Blue is available to pre-order from 1st August.