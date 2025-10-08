This new Seiko is a Bond Street exclusive – but it won’t be around for long

QUICK SUMMARY Seiko has revealed a new Prosper Diver watch, with GMT function, gold detailing and new 'Seashadow' black dial. Limited to 500 examples, the £1,600 timepiece is available exclusively through Seiko's London Bond Street boutique, where it can be pre-ordered from 8th October.

Seiko has just revealed a new dive watch with GMT function, gold detailing and a new ‘Seashadow’ dial colour – but getting your hands on one might be tricky.

That’s because the Prospex 1968 Heritage Diver’s GMT in Seashadow black, to give the novelty its full name, is limited to just 500 units. But, on top of that, Seiko says the watch can only be bought at its London Bond Street boutique, where it’ll be available to pre-order from 8th October.

Key features of this diver’s watch are the use of gold-tone detailing on the indices, hands and unidirectional rotating bezel, and the glossy black colour of the dial, which Seiko is calling Seashadow.

The Japanese watchmaker says its latest piece draws inspiration from the 1968 Diver, regarded as a key milestone in the brand’s history, since it was its first one-piece case hi-beat diver with 300 metres of water resistance.

(Image credit: Seiko)

Seiko says how the new model is made from stainless steel with “a super-hard coating”, and that the bezel is made from lightweight, scratch-resistant ceramic. Being a GMT, the watch has a second hour hand that sweeps past a 24-hour scale once per day, helping the wearer check a second time zone at a glance.

Being a limited-run watch, the production number of each example is featured on the steel case back. The watch is driven by Seiko’s own 6R54 automatic GMT calibre movement, with a claimed accuracy of -15/+25 seconds per day, and a chunky three days (72 hours) of power reserve. Water resistance is 300 metres, and the stainless steel bracelet has a micro-adjustment clasp for improved comfort.

Priced at £1,600 and limited to 500 examples, all available exclusively from Seiko’s London Bond Street boutique, the watch is available to pre-order from 8th October.