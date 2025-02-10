This beautiful bronze watch by Venezianico is a must-buy
I'm in love with this unique bronze watch from Venice
QUICK SUMMARY
Italian watchmaker Venezianico has revealed the Redentore Bronzo, featuring a bronze 40 mm case and a hand-weathered dial.
Priced at approximately $615 / £620, the watch is limited to just 500 examples and is available to pre-order now.
Venetian watchmaker Venezianico has us lusting after its latest timepiece, which beautifully combines bronze, gold and an aged, antique aesthetic.
It’s called the Redentore Bronzo and the watchmaker says it’s inspired by the Horses of St Mark, a bronze sculpture at St Mark’s Basilica in Venice.
As the name suggests, the case is made from bronze. However, this specific blend of bronze called QAI9-4, contains more aluminium than is normally found in watchmaking. This gives the 40 mm case a brighter, shinier and more golden look, and it’ll ensure the bronze ages more slowly. Whereas other bronze watches tend to oxidise and darken fairly quickly, this watch should stay golden for longer before eventually developing an aged look.
Once it does, the case will work perfectly with the dial, which features a hand-weathered texture designed to look like antique bronze. Because the effect is done by hand, every example of Redentore Bronzo should look unique. I love how the dial gets all of the attention, with the only other decoration being a simple brand logo and a set of golden central hands.
The dial is protected by a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating, and the caseback is made from stainless steel and features an engraving of the Horses of St Mark sculpture.
Behind that, Venezianico has installed an automatic Miyota 9039 calibre movement. Used by many watch microbrands, this is a reliable Japanese movement with 42 hours of power reserve. The watch also boasts water resistance to 50 metres, so it’s safe to shower and swim in but shouldn’t be taken to any depth.
Completing the look is a black strap made from aged Italian leather. It’s a lovely timepiece, and at €615 plus tax (so about £623 in the UK) we reckon it represents good value for money. Limited to 500 examples, the watch is available to pre-order now, ahead of shipments beginning on 14th March.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
