This bargain Casio G-Shock is the perfect Christmas gift for watch lovers

With Christmas right around the corner, many will be looking to wrap up those last minute gifts for the ones they love. The deals-fest of Black Friday may be in the rear view mirror, but that doesn't mean all of the bargains have dried up.

If you're looking to pop something under the tree for the watch lover in your life, you'll know things can be tough. It's certainly not the cheapest habit to pick up, which can lead even accessories to be out of reach.

Fortunately, I've found a bargain piece which any watch enthusiast will appreciate. Right now, you can snag an iconic Casio G-Shock 5600 for just £74.99 at Argos.

That's a brilliant price for a top watch. Don't let the resin case and strap fool you – this is a serious piece of horological brilliance.

It's just about as accurate as it's possible to have a watch be. This model uses Multi Band 6 radio control to gain an accurate reading of the time from radio towers around the world.

It's also shock resistant – as you should probably expect from a model like this – and water resistant up to 200m. It's not exactly a dive watch, though it could quite easily serve as one for most users.

As a digital watch, you'll also find a wide range of features here which would cost a fortune on something mechanical. In essence, this includes a world timer, day and date functionality, a countdown timer and a stopwatch function.

You might think a £75 watch won't be enjoyed by someone with a large collection of luxury watches, but that's not the case. The Casio G-Shock is beloved by all manner of enthusiasts, often found sitting alongside Rolex and Omega pieces in watch collections.

Even at the RRP, this is a solid deal, but with a 25% price cut, it's a total no brainer. It's the perfect gift – or even a little treat for yourself, this festive season!