Save over £10,000 on this drool-worthy A Lange and Söhne watch right now!

We could probably argue all day long about who makes the best watches on the market right now. See, once you get beyond the comparatively workaday Rolex and Omega offerings, you find a world of microscopic detail, where each hair of a brushstroke must be perfect.

Personally, I've got a real soft spot for A Lange & Söhne. The brand's attention to detail and craftsmanship is utterly astounding, producing watches that lean dressy without feeling stuffy and 'old money'.

Now, you can pick up a real peach from the brand with a cool £10,060 saving! That brings the total cost of this A Lange & Söhne Saxonia Outsize Date down to just £24,240 at Chisholm Hunter.

A Lange & Söhne Saxonia Outsize Date: was £34,300, now £24,240 at Chisholm Hunter

Save over £10,000 on this stunning A Lange & Söhne dress watch at Chisholm Hunter. That's a killer saving, bringing a gorgeous timepiece into a much more affordable price point. If you're ever going to buy a Lange, now's the time.

That's a killer deal. Look, I'm not pretending that suddenly turns it into a cheap watch. I'm fully aware that the £24,240 price tag is more than most people would spend on watches across their entire lifetime combined.

Frankly, if you were ever hoping to get a brand new Lange for anything remotely resembling sensible money, I'm afraid you're going to have a long wait. What this does offer, though, is a significant saving on a wonderful timepiece.

The black dial is accented perfectly with rose gold hands and indices. Those are perfectly colour matched to the case, which sits 38.5mm across and a mere 9.6mm thick. One of the best things about the Saxonia range as a whole is just how slim they sit, making it effortless to wear on a daily basis.

The namesake of this watch sits at the 12 o'clock position – the Outsize Date. Perhaps most notably associated with the A Lange & Söhne Lange 1, this design was inspired by the five minute clock in Dresden's Opera House. It allows for a significantly larger display than you'd be able to find on other watches of a similar size.

Powering things, you'll find an L086.8 movement. That's an automatic calibre, which operates at a 3Hz beat rate and features a 72 hour power reserve. It's also – as has become Lange's staple – absolutely stunning to look at. Trust me, you'll want to spend as much time gazing at the back of this watch as you will for the front.

With such a significant saving, there really is no better time to buy this watch. But that's even truer as the piece in question is no longer produced by Lange. That means when it's gone, it could well be gone for good.

Still out of budget? Here are three cheaper alternatives

Certina DS-1 Powermatic 80: was £655, now £556.75 at Chisholm Hunter

If you need something classy on a budget, you can't go wrong here. A good movement inside, an inoffensive appearance with just enough colour to stand up and be noticed.

Seiko Presage Craftsmanship Series: was £1,550, now £1,317.5 at Chisholm Hunter

Seiko's Presage series is adored by watch lovers and it isn't hard to see why. Exceptional finishing and neat designs are combined in relatively affordable packages. What's not to love?