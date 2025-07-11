Quick! This half price Casio G-Shock looks like a Royal Oak – but deals end at midnight

With the final day of the Amazon Prime Day sale now in full flow, the hours are ticking away for those looking to snap up a bargain. I've been focussing hard on bringing you deals on the best watches throughout the event, and I think I may have one last one for you.

We're huge fans of the Casio G-Shock here at T3, and right now, you can get a luxurious example for half price! That snags you the Rose Gold Full Metal 2100 model for just £249 at Goldsmiths.

Now you might be thinking that's a lot for a G-Shock, but this isn't any old model. The Full Metal series – as you probably should have gleamed from the name – is crafted entirely from metal, as opposed to the resin and silicone most commonly associated with the brand.

That's important, because it elevates the G-Shock into a different space. Normally, you'd have to reserve it for casual days and rugged environments, but a full metal version is much more wearable in a variety of spaces.

In fact, given the similarities between the 2100 series models and the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, this metal version actually manages to look a lot more costly than it really is. You'll enjoy all of the features you'd expect, too, from water and shock resistance to a world timer, a day indicator and that analog handset.

Whether you're a fan of the G-Shock form, fancy a neat sports watch with a cool finish, or just enjoy a stylish bargain which can go anywhere and do anything, this G-Shock is a killer pick.

You'll have to act fast, though. Some of the sales events are closing at midnight, but we're seeing lots of fantastic deals selling out ahead of close, so be quick to avoid missing out.