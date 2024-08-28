New skeletonised Piaget Polo uses ceramic for the first time ever

Quick Summary Iconic watchmaker, Piaget, has unveiled its latest piece. That takes the iconic Polo model and adds in a skeletonised movement and a new case material. The result looks superb.

There are many different models which could be argued as the best watch of all time. It's pretty much an impossible task, actually – like any work of art, things are subjective and that means one persons trash is another's treasure.

Still, there are watches which have an undeniable presence within the market. The Piaget Polo is most certainly a part of that category. Celebrating its 150th anniversary earlier this year at Watches and Wonders 2024, the brand is synonymous with watchmaking excellence and innovation.

Now, the brand has unveiled its latest new model. And while it might be based on the standard Polo blueprint, it's just about as far removed as you can get.

For starters, the standard ribbed dial is replaced here, giving way to a fully skeletonised movement. Skeleton dials are definitely en vogue right now – we've seen the Christopher Ward The Twelve X and the Zenith Defy White Ceramic Skeleton recently – but don't think this is just a hype piece. Instead, this feels more like a reimagined version of some of Piaget's classic work.

Then, there's the case material. That makes use of ceramic for the first time in the brand's history. It certainly isn't the first brand to use the material, but it's great to see in it's portfolio.

The result is devilishly slim, too. Sitting just 7.5mm thick, this is classic Piaget in every sense. That should offer an absolutely exceptional wearing experience, which will be a welcome selling point for the model.

The black design of the case is offset with grey tones in the movement, and a stunning blue Super-LumiNova on the indices and hands. That blue hue can also be found on the offset micro-rotor – which even reveals the brand logo when it hangs down.

Strap options follow this theme, with a choice of blue or black rubber options. That should add up to an incredibly lightweight design, too. If you've got the cash to spare for a watch of this calibre, this looks like a fantastic option.