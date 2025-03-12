New Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Worldtimer tracks multiple time zones at any depth

Quick Summary Omega just launched a cool new dive watch. It packs in a worldtimer function, and has a whopping 2,000m of water resistance.

We're big fans of the Omega Seamaster here at T3. Perhaps best known as the Bond watch of the post-Rolex era, it's a piece which has captured the hearts and minds of watch lovers everywhere.

It comes in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, meaning there really is something for everyone in the collection. And that statement just got even truer, as the brand has unveiled the perfect watch for those who need to track multiple time zones at a depth of 2,000m.

It's called the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Worldtimer, and it fuses the worldtimer complication from the Aqua Terra model with the properly go-anywhere, do-anything properties of the Planet Ocean.

You'll find the complication sat within a 45.5mm case crafted from black ceramic. That's topped with a black ceramic bezel, featuring a laser-ablated diving scale and positive-relief polishing.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Omega) (Image credit: Omega)

The dial itself features a rendering of the continents of the world at its heart, which is crafted from Grade 5 Titanium. That's surrounded by a 24-hour scale, which separates the day and night.

At the outer edge of the dial, you'll find a list of cities around the world. Those indicate the different time zones, but you'll spot a little Easter egg here, too. The marker for GMT+1 uses Bienne – the hometown of the brand.

There are two models offered in the new collection. The first is a monochrome affair, utilising an all-new grey Super Lumi-Nova to pair with the black ceramic case.

The other goes a step further, adding pops of turquoise and a more traditional white Super Lumi-Nova for something altogether more fun. There's something for everyone here, whether you like a bit of character or a watch which passes under the radar.

Priced at £14,000 / $14,800 / AU$24,600, this certainly isn't a cheap watch. Still, you'll struggle to find anything else with a spec sheet like this – the grand master of dive watches is rarely paired with a worldtimer function – and if that's your cool, you could do a lot worse.