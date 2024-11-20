New Maurice Lacroix Aikon offers Royal Oak Ceramic vibes on a budget

Quick Summary Maurice Lacroix just unveiled its latest watch – the Aikon Automatic Ceramic. Packing all of its usual goodness into a new ceramic case, this is certain to turn some heads.

If you're a fan of the best watches on the market, you'll likely come to a point where you realise you need a lot more cash if you want to own them. The most sought-after models out there often command insane price tags, with first-party sales via authorised dealers proving near impossible without greasing the wheels in some other way.

Rolex often take the brunt of these issues, but they can be seen elsewhere, too. Just look at some of the crazy prices surrounding models from Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet.

If the latter appeals to you – good news. There are a wide range of more affordable options which mimic the style of the iconic Royal Oak. You're probably already familiar with watches like the Tissot PRX and the Christopher Ward The Twelve, but if you fancy something a little more upmarket, the new Maurice Lacroix Aikon Ceramic may appeal.

That comes in both 39mm and 42mm models, offering something for every wrist. As the name should have given away, the watch is crafted from ceramic, which is all the rage at the moment. Maurice Lacroix uses a special blend of ceramic, too, which fuses in hafnium oxide, yttrium oxide and aluminium oxide to boost the durability, thermal stability and strength of the material.

Inside, you'll find an ML 115 movement. Don't be fooled, though – it's effectively just the same Sellita SW-200 movement you'd find in all kinds of watches these days. That's nothing to be ashamed of either – it's one of the best third-party movements on the market right now.

Available in either black or white finishes, and in both 39mm and 42mm, there really is something here for everyone. Priced at CHF 2,990 (approx. £2,650 / $3,375 / AU$5,200) this certainly isn't the cheapest watch out there. Still, if you fancy a ceramic watch in this style, you'll be hard pressed to fine anything more budget friendly.