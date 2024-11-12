New JLC Reverso is a limited edition watch crafted from 18k pink gold

Quick Summary The new Jaeger Le-Coultre Reverso Chronograph is a stunning watch. Limited to just 250 pieces and crafted from pink gold, this is a celebration of a true watchmaking icon.

While we can argue about who makes the best watches on the market for hours, it's probably no use. The world of watches is so closely and intrinsically linked to the ever-changing tides of fashion that something can be en vogue in one breath and unimaginably uncool the next.

Still, one thing which is currently having a renaissance right now is the Jaeger Le-Coultre Reverso. Historically designed for polo players to cover their watch face during play, the flipping mechanism caught the attention of the watch buying public in recent years.

Now, the brand has unveiled a new limited edition variant of the watch. Crafted from 18k pink gold, this model employs a full chronograph within its diminutive case.

The front dial is relatively minimal. Utilising a new style of decoration, the pink gold material is laser-engraved with fine horizontal lines which span the width of the dial. Topped with matching – albeit polished – indices and hands, and surrounded by a black minute track, this is simple and elegant.

Flip the case over, though, and you'll find something altogether more raucous inside. The rear dial breaks away from the all pink gold construction, employing steel for the hands and outer edge of the minute track. Blued hands for seconds and a separate thirty minute sub-dial denote the chronograph portion, and are neatly matched to a couple of exposed, blued screws on the dial.

Those who purchase will enjoy a duo of straps in the box. The brown calf leather strap shown above is designed by an Argentinian polo bootmaker called Casa Fagliano. It's a gorgeous combination with the pink gold, though there's a black alligator leather strap thrown in for if you fancy something different.

Limited to just 250 pieces worldwide, and priced at £60,500, this isn't just any old watch. I'd wager that – even in the face of a slightly wince-inducing price tag – this one will sell out fast.