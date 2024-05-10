New Jaeger Le-Coultre Reverso models fuse Art Deco styling with botanical elements

Quick Summary Jaeger Le-Coultre has unveiled its latest collection of high jewellery. The Reverso One 'Precious Flowers' collection is staggering to look at – but good luck getting your hands on one.

Trends among the best watches on the market are constantly changing. Models which were once popular are now completely out of fashion, while others which once were hated have suddenly become unobtanium.

Just look to models like the Rolex Daytona or the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. Those watches were lambasted when they first arrived, and are now as rare as hen's teeth.

Those changing winds of taste and popular opinion have also seen the Jaeger Le-Coultre Reverso enjoying a spell in the limelight. These watches feature a rotatable case, allowing for a world of different possibilities.

The original design allowed users to face the caseback outwards, to avoid damaging the crystal when in use. More recently, the brand added a second dial to the rear side, allowing users to enjoy two different appearances and two different times displayed on a single watch.

Their latest release is this – the Jaeger Le-Coultre Reverso One 'Precious Flowers' collection. This series of three models looks to celebrate the spirit of the Tropical Art Deco movement.

Art Deco brought us a lot of fantastic design work – including the Reverso itself – but the tropical aspect adds in great swathes of lush vegetation and flowering plants. That's exactly what we find on the caseback of these three timepieces.

(Image credit: JLC)

All three sit in an 18 carat pink gold case. That sits 40 x 20mm, with an astounding case thickness of just 9.09mm. Inside, you'll find the same manually-wound JLC Calibre 846 movement, too.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where they differ is on that caseback, with varying designs fusing differing amounts of grand feu champievé enamel and snow-set diamonds. The models range from 157 diamonds (1.25 carats) on the Hibiscus Enamel model, all the way up to a whopping 523 brilliant-cut diamonds (2.02 carats) on the Hibiscus Diamonds.

It's safe to say none of these are really going to become your everyday wear. But they certainly aren't designed to be either. These are works of art and pieces of incredible high jewellery.

Limited to just ten pieces per model, and with no public pricing information, it's safe to say your chances of getting one might be slimmer than the case itself.