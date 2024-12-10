New Grand Seiko watch reissues its first mechanical piece in a modern way

Quick Summary
Japanese watchmaker, Grand Seiko, has revealed a modern interpretation of its first mechanical watch.
With a stunning, ice cold dial, this is certain to be a hit.
While many might think that the best watches on the market come from Switzerland, that really doesn't tell the full story. While the Swiss may enjoy their plaudits, other regions such as Germany and Japan – to name but a few – produce fantastic timepieces.
The latter is perhaps best know for the work of luxury watchmaking maison, Grand Seiko. The brand may be better known for its iconic Spring Drive movement, but its latest model is actually a recreation of its first ever mechanical watch.
Dubbed the Grand Seiko Icefall Hi-Beat 1998 Revival in Titanium, you'd be forgiven for feeling a spot of deja vu. Back in October, the brand unveiled the first model in this series. That was a 37mm model in steel.
This variant is slightly more plump – 40mm across the case, though it's marginally slimmer from top to bottom – and should be more lightweight thanks to the titanium case and bracelet makeup. Elsewhere you'll find the same stunning baby blue dial on this model, along with the same 9S85 movement inside.
That's a Hi-Beat calibre, meaning you'll see ten beats per second. The result? Improved accuracy, a smoother sweeping seconds hand and something cool to tell other watch lovers about. You'll also enjoy accuracy between +5 and -3 seconds per day, while 55 hours of power reserve is on offer.
Elsewhere, users can expect to enjoy 100m of water resistance from that titanium case. That's broken only by a dual-curved sapphire crystal on the top of the dial, and a sapphire case back exposing the beautifully decorated movement.
Priced at just £6,650, this is a beautiful watch. It's seriously reminiscent of the ever-popular Tiffany blue dials from brand like Rolex. It's got a really killer history to go with it, though, which is certain to appeal to a wide range of watch enthusiasts. The model will be available to purchase from January 2025.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
