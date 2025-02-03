New Grand Seiko watch marks its 65th anniversary with a staggering dial

Quick Summary
Grand Seiko has announced a limited edition watch to celebrate its 65th anniversary.
The Mountainscape pack in a hi-beat automatic movement, and a stunning dial.
We're big fans of Grand Seiko here at T3. The Japanese brand has firmly cemented itself as a brand which deserves notice, and are renowned for its sublime finishing.
Whether you think they're some of the best watches on the market or not, it's hard to deny the quality on offer. Beautiful dials and stunning movements are the order of the day here.
2025 marks the 65th anniversary of the brand, and they've kicked off that celebratory year with gusto. The new Grand Seiko Mountainscape is a limited edition watch celebrating all of the hallmarks of the brand.
Sitting inside a 40mm steel case, this model is best marked by its dial. Finished in a silver-blue colour, this design was inspired by the landslide ridges of Mount Iwate.
The result looks absolutely mesmerising, with a beautiful pattern which will only be noticeable by those who are really paying attention up close.
That's topped with nicely polished hands and indices, as well as a blued seconds hands. That pairs beautifully with the paler dial hue. The case also sits 11.7mm thick, part of which will be taken up by a box sapphire crystal.
Inside, you'll find a hi-beat automatic movement inside. That's the calibre 9SA5, which is accurate to within +5/-3 seconds per day, and offers a power reserve of 80 hours.
You'll also find a date complication at the three o'clock position, with a sapphire crystal on the back to give you a look at that stunning movement.
Priced at £9,500 (approx. $11,800 / AU$19,000) this is on the higher end of the brand's catalogue. Still, it's limited to just 1,000 pieces worldwide, which does make it a more appealing prospect. I certainly wouldn't go as far as calling it 'overpriced' anyway.
Rather, I think this is a perfect way to commemorate a fantastic life for the brand. It's a great example of the brand's work – classy and refined, but still sporty and modern.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
