New Arnold & Son watch celebrates the Year of the Horse in dramatic red gold

QUICK SUMMARY Arnold & Son has debuted its latest watch, inspired by Chinese New Year and the Year of the Horse. The Arnold & Son Perpetual Moon 41.5 Red Gold "Year of the Horse" has a red gold case, an elaborate horse dial design, and is limited to just eight pieces.

Arnold & Son has kicked off 2026 in style with its new Year of the Horse-inspired watch . The Arnold & Son Perpetual Moon 41.5 Red Gold "Year of the Horse" interprets the Fire Horse on its iconic Perpetual Moon dial, but it’s going to be incredibly hard to get your hands on as it’s limited to just eight pieces.

The Year of the Horse will begin on 17th February 2026, taking over from 2025’s Year of the Snake , which saw lots of scaly dials, fang details and full snake silhouettes. Compared to last year’s timepieces, Year of the Horse watches are likely to be a little more subtle, but no less impressive, as Arnold & Son is already proving.

The new Arnold & Son Perpetual Moon 41.5 Red Gold "Year of the Horse" is dedicated to the Fire Horse. This watch marks the sixth consecutive year that Arnold & Son has released a watch dedicated to Chinese New Year, but the brand tends to base the new designs on its Perpetual Moon timepiece.

Like the Arnold & Son Year of the Snake watch , the Perpetual Moon 41.5 Red Gold "Year of the Horse" has a black aventurine dial and a moonphase at the top of the dial, complete with a mother-of-pearl moon and Cassiopeia and Ursa Major constellations. But underneath the moonphase is the real star of the show – the horse.

Displayed in 18-carat red gold, the horse is hand engraved and has a 3D-effect which makes it appear that it’s galloping off the dial. It sits atop a background of stars, mountains and woodlands that’s hand painted in red and yellow Super-LumiNova which glows in the dark.

Around the dial are simple hour markers and hour and minute hands. The case of the Arnold & Son Perpetual Moon 41.5 Red Gold "Year of the Horse" measures 41.5mm, is made from 18-carat red gold and has a round crown on the left side.

Powered by the A&S1512 calibre movement, the Arnold & Son Perpetual Moon 41.5 Red Gold "Year of the Horse" has a 90 hour power reserve, and has two barrels that beat at 3Hz. A second moonphase display can be seen on the caseback, so wearers can follow the lunar cycle to complete preciseness when the watch is kept fully wound.

