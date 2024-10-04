Longines expands Flagship Heritage line with three new watches you'll love

QUICK SUMMARY Longines reveals three new dial colour options for its stylish Flagship Heritage watch collection. Priced at £2,950, the new colours are green, anthracite and Havana beige.

Longines has announced an expansion to its classy Flagship Heritage range, adding three new timepieces to the collection.

A tribute to the Swiss company’s first Flagship model launched back in the 1950s, today’s Flagship Heritage is a stainless steel dress watch with a moonphase complication at the six o’clock position, a leather strap, and an 18-carat gold medallion decorated in hand-painted enamel on the case back.

This week, three new additions to the range were announced. These have sunray-style dial colours of anthracite, green and what Longines calls Havana beige. The first two come presented on a black leather strap, while the latter pairs its beige dial with a brown strap. The brown and green models both have rhodium hands and hour markers (which match the moon and stars of the moonphase indicator), while the anthracite version uses rose gold. All three have the signature gold medallion on their rear.

(Image credit: Longines)

As with the rest of the Flagship Heritage collection, which gains a moonphase complication in 2023, the new models are powered by the in-house L899.5 calibre automatic mechanical movement, with21 jewels and a power reserve of 72 hours. They also feature a domed dial, inspired by the original 1957 model, and a screw-down crown at the three o’clock position. Longines says how the gold signature on the case back “depicts a caravel in full sail on a vivid blue sea, hand-painted in enamel.”

With a case diameter of 38.5 mm (and a thickness of 12.4 mm), this watch is a size that should work for just about everyone. It stays well clear of the typical men’s watch diameter of 40 or 42 mm, while not shrinking down to the more compact 36 mm, which is starting to become more commonplace. Longines says the watch has 30 metres of water resistance.

(Image credit: Longines)

The green model is on sale now, while shoppers interested in the beige and anthracite variants can request to be notified of when they become available. All three are priced at £2,950.