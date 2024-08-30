Hublot reveals new Big Bang watch created exclusively for Hawaii

QUICK SUMMARY
Hublot has announced a new addition to its Big Bang watch family with a design inspired by Hawaii.
Limited to 25 examples, the watch has a ceramic case and bezel and is priced at $25,700.
Swiss watchmaker Hublot has revealed a new timepiece that, for most European watch collectors at least, will be rather tricky to purchase.
That’s because the new Big Bang Unico ‘O Ka Mua is only available from the Hublot boutique in Honolulu, Hawaii. The watch was created to celebrate the Hublot store, which opened in 2021, and features a number of design details that link it closely with Hawaii itself.
Limited to just 25 examples, the watch features the Hawaiian islands embedded on the case back, and a dial with concentric patterns inspired by waves crashing onto the Hawaiian shows. The dial also features a motif of the sun – a key symbol in Polynesian culture – that’s framed by patterns designed to look like turtles, waves and shark teeth.
To Hawaiian people, the turtle symbolises longevity and peace, while shark’s teeth represent adaptability, protection and guidance, and the waves symbolise life, change and the unknown, says Hublot.
The blue, grey and black watch is powered by Hublot’s Unico movement, which features 43 jewels and has a power reserve of 72 hours. The case, bezel and case back are all made from micro-blasted ceramic, and the watch comes with the two straps. The first is blue calf leather and the second is blue rubber.
Water resistance is 100 metres and the case diameter is 42 mm. It’s a fairly chunky watch, as Hublot watches tend to be, with a thickness of 14.5 mm, and the dial features a second timer and date window both at the six o’clock position.
Priced at $25,700 (about £19,500), the Hublot Big Bang Unico ‘O Ka Mua is available now from the brand’s Honolulu, Hawaii boutique.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
