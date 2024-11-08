Hit the slopes with Longines’ new Conquest Chrono Ski Edition

Longines has revealed a new, limited-edition watch to mark the upcoming 2025 ski season.

Called the Conquest Chrono Ski Edition, it's limited to 2,025 examples and is priced at £3,900.

Sports and Swiss watches have always gone hand-in-hand – and the latest collaboration sees Longines partner with the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships to create a limited-edition timepiece.

It’s called the Longines Conquest Chrono Ski Edition and is limited to just 2025 pieces worldwide – a nod to the upcoming 2025 Championships, a biennial event taking place in Saalbach / Salzburgerland, Austria through the first half of February.

Longines describes its latest timepiece as “sporty yet elegant”, thanks to its design that pairs a chronograph and tachymetre with a stainless steel case that has alternating polished and satin-finished surfaces. For us, it’s the satin finish that is particularly striking, giving the watch a cool, almost frosted look that nicely complements the upcoming ski season.

At 42 mm, the case size is typical for a watch of this style. It has 100 metres of water resistance and the anthracite dial is protected by a sapphire crystal. Pops of colour are found with a red tip on the second hand, as well as red hands on two of the three sub-dials, and red is also used for the ‘Tackymetre’ motif of the ceramic outer bezel.

Often found on motorsport-derived watches, but also perfectly at home on a watch built for competitive skiing, a tackymetre is used to calculate the average speed of an object travelling a known distance – such as a skier speeding their way down a slope.

The watch is powered by Longines’ L898.5 calibre, an automatic mechanical movement with a power reserve of 56 hours.

The rear of the watch features a stainless steel case back with an image of a skier in action and an engraving stating: “Limited edition - one of 2025”. The watch comes with a stainless steel bracelet as well as a black rubber strap. Priced at £3,900, it's available now.

