Frederique Constant debuts smaller Worldtimer Manufacture and it might be my favourite edition yet

Frederique Constant has teamed up with Watch Angels on a new version of its Worldtimer Manufacture watch. The timepiece is based on the brand’s most popular complication but it’s been given a new size and a more toned down dial to appeal to those with smaller wrists.

The Worldtimer Manufacture from Frederique Constant is instantly recognisable to watch enthusiasts, due to the watch’s overly large size and dial design. The oversize dial showcases 24 cities around the world, including their time zones so the watch needs to be pretty big to house all those details.

But Frederique Constant’s new edition of the Worldtimer Manufacture in collaboration with Watch Angels has been given a smaller case size but still keeps many of the original watch’s iconic design. The Frederique Constant FC + WA Worldtimer Manufacture now has a 40mm case as opposed to the normal 42mm sizing.

While the 2mm size shrink might not sound like much of a difference, the Frederique Constant FC + WA Worldtimer Manufacture is more compact and stylish. Other changes to the design is that the Frederique Constant FC + WA Worldtimer Manufacture doesn’t have a chronograph counter which is what the FC-718 Worldtimer – which this new watch is based on – normally has.

(Image credit: Frederique Constant)

But let’s stop talking about what’s not there and focus on what is. The Frederique Constant FC + WA Worldtimer Manufacture has a redesigned city disk so it’s easier to read the 24 different time zones. The 24-hour disk has day and night segments that are divided by two half hemispheres. It’s indicated by a polished sun for daytime and a sandblasted crescent moon for night.

The dark blue dial is offset with white numbering and lettering, while the hour markers, hour, minute and second hands are polished silver. Powered by the in-house FC-718 movement, the Frederique Constant FC + WA Worldtimer Manufacture displays the 139-component movement through the open sapphire caseback.

The caseback displays the movement that’s decorated with blue screws and Côtes de Genève perlage. Despite the intricate movement, the Frederique Constant FC + WA Worldtimer Manufacture’s functions are controlled and set solely by the crown on the right hand side of the case. It’s finished with a textured black leather strap.

