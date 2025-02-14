Frederique Constant debuts smaller Worldtimer Manufacture and it might be my favourite edition yet
Frederique Constant teams up with Watch Angels on smaller Worldtimer Manufacture
QUICK SUMMARY
Frederique Constant has collaborated with Watch Angels on a new edition of the Worldtimer Manufacture.
The Frederique Constant FC + WA Worldtimer Manufacture has a new 40mm case size and is limited to just 718 pieces.
Frederique Constant has teamed up with Watch Angels on a new version of its Worldtimer Manufacture watch. The timepiece is based on the brand’s most popular complication but it’s been given a new size and a more toned down dial to appeal to those with smaller wrists.
The Worldtimer Manufacture from Frederique Constant is instantly recognisable to watch enthusiasts, due to the watch’s overly large size and dial design. The oversize dial showcases 24 cities around the world, including their time zones so the watch needs to be pretty big to house all those details.
But Frederique Constant’s new edition of the Worldtimer Manufacture in collaboration with Watch Angels has been given a smaller case size but still keeps many of the original watch’s iconic design. The Frederique Constant FC + WA Worldtimer Manufacture now has a 40mm case as opposed to the normal 42mm sizing.
While the 2mm size shrink might not sound like much of a difference, the Frederique Constant FC + WA Worldtimer Manufacture is more compact and stylish. Other changes to the design is that the Frederique Constant FC + WA Worldtimer Manufacture doesn’t have a chronograph counter which is what the FC-718 Worldtimer – which this new watch is based on – normally has.
But let’s stop talking about what’s not there and focus on what is. The Frederique Constant FC + WA Worldtimer Manufacture has a redesigned city disk so it’s easier to read the 24 different time zones. The 24-hour disk has day and night segments that are divided by two half hemispheres. It’s indicated by a polished sun for daytime and a sandblasted crescent moon for night.
The dark blue dial is offset with white numbering and lettering, while the hour markers, hour, minute and second hands are polished silver. Powered by the in-house FC-718 movement, the Frederique Constant FC + WA Worldtimer Manufacture displays the 139-component movement through the open sapphire caseback.
The caseback displays the movement that’s decorated with blue screws and Côtes de Genève perlage. Despite the intricate movement, the Frederique Constant FC + WA Worldtimer Manufacture’s functions are controlled and set solely by the crown on the right hand side of the case. It’s finished with a textured black leather strap.
The Frederique Constant FC + WA Worldtimer Manufacture is limited to 718 pieces and is priced at £4,495. It’s available exclusively at Watch Angels.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
